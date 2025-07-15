“This is happening twice in Gautam Gambhir’s tenure” - Former cricketer’s massive statement after defeat in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former left-arm spinner Murali Kartik made a massive statement after India's defeat to England in the third Test at Lord's. He highlighted that it was the second instance under coach Gautam Gambhir where the team failed to chase down a small target.

Defending 193 in the final innings, England pulled off a stunning 22-run victory to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Mentioning that small chases in Tests do get tricky, he added that it is important to have experience in such situations.

"These small changes get tricky always. You don't know when to press the accelerator or to go slowly. The experience for such chases is important. This is happening twice in Gautam Gambhir's tenure that a small chase was not successful. He will be angry with himself as well and with the team," he said on Cricbuzz. (4:30)

Notably, in their first Test series under Gambhir, India had failed to reach a target of 147 against New Zealand in Mumbai in 2024, losing by 25 runs.

Kartik also labelled Rishabh Pant's dismissal as a key moment in the thrilling run-chase. The visitors began the fifth day at 58/4, needing 135 more runs to win. In-form Pant, nursing a finger injury, was bowled by Jofra Archer for just nine runs.

"Rishabh Pant is very instinctive. I don't think he thinks before and then does something. The way he played a one-handed shot, it was getting tough for him to defend because of his injury. Jofra Archer had the last laugh. That was a key moment. When you start the day at 58/4 and are looking to win, the wicket of Rishabh Pant was a key moment," he reckoned. (6:15)

Pant has already scored two hundreds in three Tests and has been a key batter for India.

Murali Kartik praises Ben Stokes after England sealed the third Test

Murali Kartik also praised England captain Ben Stokes after their win in the third Test, calling him an 'X-factor' player. He credited the all-rounder for taking responsibility and stepping up as a leader despite having workload management issues himself.

"When he (Stokes) came into this series, he was also injured. It was expected that his workload would also be managed. But if you look at him, he took responsibility and bowled a lot. This shows that he wants to take it upon himself. It shows that he wants to take charge of his captaincy and not leave it to someone else. This is a very big quality. The way he bowled, whenever he has taken the ball he has done well. He got KL Rahul out, he got Bumrah. These moments matter in a tight game," Kartik reflected.

Stokes was adjudged Player of the Match for recording 77 runs and five wickets across both innings of the Lord's Test. He has played all three games so far and has been an influential figure for the hosts.

