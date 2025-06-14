"This happens when you prioritize IPL over WTC Final"- Top 10 funny memes after Australia's loss vs South Africa in 2025 WTC final 

By Balakrishna
Modified Jun 14, 2025 21:36 IST
Fans react after Australia
Fans react after Australia's loss on Saturday. (Images: X - ICC, @TukTuk_Academy, @GemsOfCricket)

South Africa beat Australia by five wickets in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final on Saturday (June 14) at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. As a result, the Proteas team lifted an ICC trophy after 27 years.

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma resumed the action for South Africa on the fourth day at 213/2 with 69 runs needed for the win. Pat Cummins dismissed Temba Bavuma (66) early in the day to give his team a ray of hope in the contest. Mitchell Starc then cleaned up Tristan Stubbs (8) to put more pressure on the chasing team.

However, Markram played with composure and steered his side towards the target, but perished when they were six runs short of a victory. David Bedingham (21*) and Kyle Verreynne (4*) finished the formalities after a couple of overs to ring in celebrations in the South African camp.

Fans enjoyed the entertaining 2025 WTC final between the two teams and expressed their reactions to the action by sharing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

"This happens when you prioritize IPL over WTC Final," an X post read.
"They kept coming at us on all four days"- Pat Cummins on Australia's defeat vs South Africa in the 2025 WTC final

At the post-match presentation, Australia captain Pat Cummins opined that they should have batted big in the first innings, which would have enhanced their chances in the match. He credited the South African team for exerting pressure consistently and felt that they deserved the win. He said:

"I think things can change very quickly. But that was a bridge too far. Having a big first innings lead helps, but we did not get it. Should have batted a session more. The boys have done well to get us here. We couldn't put it together here. We gave just about everything a chance. Aiden Markram was fantastic, didn't really give us a chance."
"South Africa deserve it. They kept coming at us on all four days. Test Cricket is the pinnacle. It is a fantastic spectacle. You work hard towards it for two years and then you have a one game shoot off. Didn't go out way this week but it has been a fantastic week," Cummins continued.

New Zealand and Australia won the previous WTC finals in 2021 and 2023 before South Africa.

About the author
Balakrishna

Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.

Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.

He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.

While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books.

