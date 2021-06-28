WTC Final: “This hasn’t been a fluke” – Shane Jurgensen on why New Zealand bowling attack is the best in the world 

Shane Jurgensen feels New Zealand have the best bowling attack in international cricket. The Blackcaps bowling coach believes the World Test Championship (WTC) final performance offered compelling proof about the New Zealand attack’s mettle.

The Kiwi bowlers put on a masterclass in Southampton as they helped New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the inaugural WTC final.

Speaking to the media, Jurgensen claimed the recent performance confirmed what he has long believed about New Zealand's attack being the best in the world.

“I think so. Me personally, I’ve been thinking that for a while. I think they are, and I think we can probably strongly say that now. This hasn’t been a fluke, this has been happening for a long time,” Shane Jurgensen said.

Most wickets for NZ in test victories:

177 Trent Boult (ave 22)

175 Tim Southee (ave 21)

173 Richard Hadlee (ave 13)

130 Neil Wagner (ave 21)

129 Daniel Vettori (ave 21)#WTC21 — Francis Payne (@FPayne100) June 24, 2021

The camaraderie between the New Zealand pacers has been there for everyone to see. Elaborating on what makes the Kiwi pace quartet a menacing combination, Shane Jurgensen highlighted the level of trust between the fast bowlers.

"The belief in the bowling group, how they plan, how fit they are, how strong they are and how much they believe in each other – the trust is the main thing,” Jurgensen explained.

Shane Jurgensen heaps praise on New Zealand pacers

"I've never experienced 139 runs taking so long in my life!" - Tim Southee on what it was like in the changing room during Day 6 of the World Test Championship Final. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/SwXgqIIzXV — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 27, 2021

The New Zealand pace attack is regarded as one of the most balanced ones in Test cricket. Tim Southee and Trent Boult are two of the best swing bowlers going around. The addition of Kyle Jamieson has added another dimension to an already threatening attack. Shane Jurgensen hailed the variety the Kiwi bowlers possess in red-ball cricket.

"Kyle’s height and accuracy, to be able to swing it both ways at a good pace. Tim’s accuracy, his new-ball execution [is] unbelievable, can adapt, to use the crease, over and around, left-hand right-hand [batsmen]. Trent – we know Trent’s ability with the new ball, but he took wickets with the old ball, and he’s been doing that for a while," Jurgensen said.

The New Zealand bowling coach also reserved some special praise for Neil Wagner. While the 35-year-old is seen as a short ball enforcer, Shane Jurgensen pointed out how Wagner has added another trick to his armory.

“With Neil, we know that he makes people uncomfortable on the back foot and the front foot because of the lengths that he bowls, but now, he’s getting guys out like Trent (Boult). So he’s been building up his own skill-set to get the ball to swing both ways and seam it,” Jurgensen signed off.

New Zealand are now focussing on white-ball assignments in the coming months as they build up to the T20 World Cup. This will mean it will be a while before fans can catch the all-star pace quartet in action again.

