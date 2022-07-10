"This is a huge find for English cricket" - Eoin Morgan earmarks Richard Gleeson for T20 World Cup following his impactful debut

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan reckons Richard Gleeson could be a remarkable addition ahead of the T20 World Cup. Morgan, who retired from international cricket a few weeks ago, feels the pacer is a 'huge find' for English cricket.

Gleeson, one of two replacements for England in the second T20I against India at Edgbaston, enjoyed an unforgettable debut. The 34-year-old dismissed Rohit Sharma off his fifth delivery in international cricket and took two more wickets in his second over to deliver a double-wicket maiden.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Morgan said Gleeson's debut means England have found another quick who can be relied upon to contribute at the highest level. He conceded that the newcomer showed enough promise to feature in the next two World Cups, stating:

"Gleeson's debut was remarkable. England can add another name to that not-so-long list of bowlers that can contribute at international level. This is a huge find for English cricket and one they can build towards the next World Cup and possibly the next 50-over World Cup next year.

"He comes in with a reputation of being great at the end of innings for his county in various forms but he came in here, hit a length hard and fast, and dismissed Kohli, Pant and Sharma. It was extraordinary. Speaking to guys who have faced him, his yorker is probably his best ball, so if he can add a fast yorker to what he bowled today, there is your perfect bowler."

The right-arm paceman picked up figures of 4-1-15-3 as England delivered an improved performance in the second T20I. However, the hosts suffered a 49-run defeat and a series loss.

"If I keep performing, anything could happen" - Richard Gleeson

Richard Gleeson picked up three big wickets on his debut. (Credits: Getty)

When asked whether he holds aspirations to play in the T20 World Cup, the Lancashire paceman said he isn't thinking too far ahead and wants to keep performing to give himself the best chance.

"You want to play in the big occasions, don't you? So, yeah, why not? I'll just look towards the next game and go from there. England selection) wasn't anywhere near my radar. It was just to play the highest standard that I could. I just want to keep playing cricket and enjoying it, playing for as long as I can. Who knows? If I keep performing, anything could happen."

England will face India in the third and final T20I in Nottingham on Sunday to regain some momentum ahead of the ODI series.

