"This Indian bowling unit might struggle in conditions that are good for batting" - Kamran Akmal

The Indian bowlers did a fantastic job in the second ODI, bundling out New Zealand for a paltry score of 108 runs in Raipur on Saturday, January 21.

Despite the dominant performance, Pakistani keeper-batter Kamran Akmal believes that the Indian bowlers could struggle while playing in batting-friendly conditions. He opined that the Men in Blue must find a way to add Umran Malik to their playing XI to strengthen their bowling unit.

Akmal also mentioned that India would look like a much stronger side once senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah regains full fitness and Umran has a few more matches under his belt. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"This Indian bowling unit might struggle in conditions that are good for batting, especially against top teams. It is very important for India to accommodate Umran Malik in the playing XI.

"He is getting better and better and can surely prove to be a matchwinner. The bowling lineup will look very strong when Jasprit Bumrah returns."

Notably, Umran is yet to play a game in the ongoing ODI home series against New Zealand. He was impressive in two white-ball games against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

With seven wickets in three matches, he was the leading wicket-taker in the T20I series. The tearaway speedster performed well in the subsequent 50-over rubber as well, bagging five scalps from two games.

"India should look to whitewash New Zealand" - Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal further stated that Rohit Sharma and Co. have a significant chance of completing a clean sweep against New Zealand by winning the third ODI.

He also suggested that the Men in Blue will look to tick all the boxes on the road to this year's 50-over World Cup at home. Akmal added:

"India should look to whitewash New Zealand. The team is very high on confidence and the players look in a good rhythm. The good thing about this Indian side is that they have won matches while both chasing and defending. We have seen in the past that they prefer to chase. However, they want to tick all the boxes ahead of the World Cup."

BCCI @BCCI -wicket haul in the first innings,



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N… @mastercardindia For his impactful-wicket haul in the first innings, @MdShami11 bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia won the second #INDvNZ ODI by eight wicketsScorecard For his impactful 3️⃣-wicket haul in the first innings, @MdShami11 bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia won the second #INDvNZ ODI by eight wickets 👏👏Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N… @mastercardindia https://t.co/Nxb3Q0dQE5

The third ODI between India and New Zealand is set to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24. The two nations will then compete in a three-match T20I series, starting on Friday, January 27.

