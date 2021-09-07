"This Indian team is becoming one of the best we’ve seen in the Test match format" - Kevin Pietersen

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen believes the current Indian side are slowly turning into the best team we have seen in the Test format. Facts back Pietersen's view as Team India has been in splendid form in Test cricket over the last few years.

In the past 12 months, barring their defeat in a one-off match in the WTC final, India have won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and have now made sure they don't lose the five-match Test series against England in their backyard.

Kevin Pietersen applauded the Indian players and their skipper Virat Kohli for putting on such impressive performances in Test cricket in recent times. In his blog for Betway, Pietersen wrote:

"This team is becoming one of the best we’ve seen in the Test match format. If they can get the job done at Old Trafford then they will have beaten Australia and England away in the last 12 years – a historic achievement. They are a much better side than England, that’s for sure."

He continued:

"In all departments, India are a quality side. They’ve got excellent, talented players, but are also hard-working and play with such intensity that they are very difficult to stop when they are at their best.

"Led by Virat Kohli, they love playing and performing on the biggest stage. It seems that the more intense the match is, the more likely they are to step up and take it away from the opposition. That is a culture that Kohli is responsible for."

Team India are currently 2-1 up in the five-match series against England with one Test to go. Both of Team India's wins on this tour came in London, at Lord's and The Oval. England bagged their lone victory of the series at Headingley.

England have failed to win either of their two summer series for the first time in 20 years: Kevin Pietersen

The former England skipper also talked about the recurring dismal performances of the English batting line-up when put under pressure.

Kevin Pietersen planted the blame on the flawed system. As for England's batting struggles, he wrote:

"It’s difficult to know what more to say about this England side. The batting, in particular, is about the worst that it’s ever been, and they have failed to win either of their two summer series for the first time in 20 years.

"This has not happened overnight. Unfortunately, you cannot expect these guys to deliver when the system is so flawed. It’s been coming, and we’re now seeing the results. It’s going to take a long time to undo the damage."

The fifth and final Test between India and England will get underway on September 10 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

