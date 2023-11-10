"This Indian team is probably the strongest team that India has ever had" - Dinesh Karthik lauds Rohit Sharma and company ahead of Netherlands clash

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has showered praise on Team India, calling the current squad the strongest ever the country has ever had.

The Men in Blue have arguably the best team in the ongoing ODI World Cup. They are still unbeaten in the marquee competition, winning all eight league games so far. Thus, they have confirmed the top spot in the points table.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik labeled the current Indian side as the best ever to have represented the country.

“I'm going out on a limb to say this but this Indian team is probably the strongest team that India has ever had in ODIs," Karthik said. "In World Cups for sure. There's no Indian team that has dominated like this current 2023 team.

"You have to pit it against other Indian teams which have done very well but it will run other teams very close to it being the greatest ODI team ever in terms of performances and pressure."

India will look to continue their winning momentum when they square off against the Netherlands in their last league game in Bengaluru on Sunday.

"There will be dew" - Dinesh Karthik on toss playing a big role in the semi-final at Wankhede

Team India are likely to face their nemesis New Zealand in the semi-finals once again. The two teams met in the top-four clash of the last ODI World Cup where the Kiwis trumped Virat Kohli and company to make it to their second consecutive final.

Dinesh Karthik reckoned that the toss might play a crucial factor at the Wankhede Stadium.

“It's in Mumbai, the first big decision, if they win the toss, will be if they would bat first or bowl first because there will be dew but then they will have to get past that first spell," he continued. "The first 10 overs the ball swings and moves. There's no question what the level is going to be till the finals. It's going to be the same XI. Every players has ticked the box and is looking good for the semis."

The first semi-final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on November 15.

South Africa and Australia, meanwhile, will lock horns in the second semi-final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16.