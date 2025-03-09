"This individual fan fare is madness" - R Ashwin responds after facing criticism from Rohit Sharma fans during IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin received flak from a few Rohit Sharma fans during the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The criticism was in response to a tweet from Ashwin, in which he suggested that mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy coming into the attack early was not a good sign for the Indian side.

Some Sharma supporters targeted Ashwin as they felt that the 38-year-old was questioning the India captain's tactics. The veteran spinner clarified that his post wasn't about captaincy.

Calling individual fandom a 'madness', he wrote:

"Wonder how this tweet is about captaincy? My god this individual fan fare is madness. That tweet was for how NZ started forcing us to use Varun up front."

Sharma handed Chakaravarthy the ball when New Zealand were 37/0 after five overs. The crafty spinner drew first blood for India, getting Will Young LBW for 15 in the eighth over.

He bowled a tidy spell, finishing with figures of 10-45-2. The Black Caps registered 251/7 in 50 overs.

"The game-changer will be Shreyas Iyer" - R Ashwin on IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final, R Ashwin opined that India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer would play a big role in the crucial encounter. He pointed out how Iyer has been a consistent performer since the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Speaking on his Hindi YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat', he said (via Sports Tak):

"For me, the game-changer will be Shreyas Iyer. It is because of his recent form. This guy has had an excellent 2023 World Cup. He has batted well against New Zealand. He has played well at the Wankhede in Mumbai. And once again, in this tournament, he has looked crackerjack.

"He has worked well on his short-ball game as well. Of course, he got out in the last game. But it shouldn’t matter. I think this is Shreyas Iyer’s biggest strength. He wants to get better at what he is not good at."

Iyer has looked in impressive form in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He has scored 195 runs across four innings at an average of 48.75.

