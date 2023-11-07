"This is Jay Shah’s cinematic universe"- Top 10 funny memes after Glenn Maxwell's iconic 201* helps Australia beat Afghanistan in an epic thriller

Glenn Maxwell played one of the greatest knocks of all time to help Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets in the 39th match of the 2023 World Cup on Tuesday (November 7) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Opener Ibrahim Zadran (129) hit an anchoring century and took his side to a decent total of 291/5 in 50 overs. Rashid Khan (35*) played a wonderful cameo in the end and provided the finishing touches.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai bowled well with the new ball and swung it both ways, triggering a batting collapse of the Australian line-up. The Aussies were reduced to 91/7 in 18.3 overs and looked in dire straits. Glenn Maxwell, the only recognized batter, received a couple of reprives in the next couple of overs.

Those missed chances came back to haunt the Afghanistan side dearly as Maxwell took full advantage of the lifelines and played an innings of a lifetime to pull off a sensational win for Australia. He went on a carnage and smashed 10 sixes and 21 fours en route to 201* (128) to power his side home in the chase.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling encounter between Australia and Afghanistan on Tuesday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It's gotta be the greatest ODI innings that has ever happened"- Australia captain Pat Cummins on Glenn Maxwell's knock

At the post-match presentation, Australia skipper Pat Cummins reflected on the come-from-behind victory and said:

"I mean just ridiculous. I don't know how you describe that knock. It's gotta be the greatest ODI innings that has ever happened. Feel very lucky to be here and witnessing this. Maxwell keeps doing these things. He was calm and whenever we are chasing he has a fan. Even from 200 behind he still mapped me about how to chase this down. We had two NSW coming up. Zamps were on and off two three times but Maxi wanted to stay out there.

He added:

"I think, it's important. The opposition looks at that as well. Its important how to map a run chase. It's great getting into the semi-finals. I don't think, its the time and the place but yeah the toss played a big part. Both teams played very well but in the end, Maxi was just exceptional."

Australia have become the third team after India and South Africa to seal a spot in the semi-finals.