“This is just the beginning” - Suryakumar Yadav’s wife shares special message for batter after Mount Maunganui heroics

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty shared a special message for the cricketer following his spectacular hundred in the second India-New Zealand T20I in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20. In an Instagram post, she wrote that she is proud of his husband's achievements and asserted that this is just the beginning.

Suryakumar was the Player of the Match for his magnificent 111* off 51 in the second T20I of the three-match series against the Kiwis. Team India were sent in to bat after losing the toss and Suryakumar, batting at No.3 in Virat Kohli’s absence, slammed 11 fours and seven sixes in his astonishing knock. Thanks to his heroics, the Men in Blue posted 191/6 before bowling out New Zealand for 126.

Reacting to Suryakumar’s knock, Devisha took to her Instagram handle to lavish praise on her better half. She wrote:

“PROUD🥹💙🧿 I may not say this often, but looking at you today, it fills my heart with immense happiness to see what a long way you’ve come!! Always by your side through thick and thin, ups and downs, and everything beyond. This is just the beginning and lots more to come♥️♥️🧿 god is great🙏🏻.”

Commenting on the post, the star batter replied:

“I love you too ❤️.”

Suryakumar’s hundred on Sunday was his second three-figure score in T20Is. He had earlier hammered 117 off 55 balls against England in Nottingham in July this year.

“There is no cheat code” - Suryakumar Kumar credits hitting skills to hard work

While his spectacular hitting prowess is often compared to batting in video games (even Kohli did it), the man himself has stated that there is no cheat code to his success.

Speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal on Chahal TV, the Mumbai batter stated:

"I would like to mention that, there is no cheat code, I have always been doing the same things that I do in the nets, and I play the same game wherever I play. I change nothing, just playing according to the format and with good intent, which is very important in this particular format."

Suryakumar added that playing with positive intent is very important in the T20 format. He elaborated:

“I don't think too much before batting because the time to think is during practice. You cannot afford to take too much pressure on the field, you just need to enjoy. The one thing I have learnt since the time I have been playing, if the percentage of your fear of failure goes down, then you do not bring too much baggage, you enjoy your game and that is what I try to do."

Having made his debut in March 2021, SKY has smashed 1395 runs in 41 T20Is at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 181.64.

