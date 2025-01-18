"This is just plain miserable" - Fans stunned as Mohammed Siraj dropped from India's squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been excluded from the 15-man squad that will be going to Dubai to participate in the 2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy. The announcement for the same was made in a press conference held in Mumbai today, January 18.

Siraj was one of the few names that were expected to make the cut, however, he has been left out of the squad for the mega tournament. He will also not be a part of the ODIs against England that precede the Champions Trophy.

The selection didn't go down well with the fans and they took to their social media accounts to make their disappointment known.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Anyone who has seen that WC knows the value Mohammed Siraj brings to the ODI set-up dropped for no reason, this is just plain miserable," an user said.

"If the reason for Siraj's exclusion from the ODI squad is that his effectiveness comes down with the old ball then his replacement can't be Arshdeep, who is also someone dependent on new ball bowling. In that case, his replacement has to be Prasidh or Rana, who have the tools for MO," another user had to say.

"Not happy with Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from the Champions Trophy. Rest of the squad is perfect," a third user quipped.

Shubman Gill named vice captain of Team India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy

In the press conference held in Mumbai today, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma addressed the media and named the squad for the Champions Trophy. The squad sees Shubman Gill named as the vice captain for the tournament

India's squad for Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

Team India will take on Bangladesh in their opening encounter against Bangladesh on February 20. It will be followed by their match against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 and against New Zealand on March 2. All matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

