"This is the kind of format which produces many cricketers" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Team India's talent pool

Team India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar feels that the T20 format produces plenty of talented players. The Men In Blue are currently looking to shortlist a squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently the vice-captain of a second-string squad that is touring Ireland. India recorded a comfortable seven-wicket win in the first of the two T20Is in Dublin on June 26. Their playing XI featured the debut of fast bowling sensation Umran Malik while uncapped batsman Rahul Tripathi is expected to play in the next contest.

Speaking about the talent present in the country at the moment, Kumar said after the first T20I:

"Umran made his debut, few more yet to make, so we have a lot of exciting talent. This is the kind of format which produces many cricketers. The best part about our team is wherever we go people come out to support us."

A spell of heavy rain forced the contest to be reduced to 12 overs per side. As a result, debutant Umran Malik could only bowl a solitary over. The speedster conceded 14 runs bowling after the powerplay.

"If you get these kinds of wickets it is always good to bowl Test-match line and length" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Leading the national team for the first time, Hardik Pandya elected to bowl first after winning the toss. The cloudy conditions on offer made it a haven for the pacers despite the short boundaries. India struck thrice in the four-over powerplay with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pandya and Avesh Khan scalping a wicket apiece.

Noting that there was swing on offer in the initial overs, Kumar said:

"Yes, I did enjoy bowling. There was a bit of swing with the new ball. It was much better to bat after 4-5 overs. Doesn't matter what format it is, if you get these kinds of wickets it is always good to bowl Test-match line and length."

The Meerut-born bowler ended with figures of 1-16 off his three overs. The spell included the wicket of opposition captain Andy Balbirnie as well as a priceless maiden over in what was a high-scoring affair.

The Men In Blue will take on Ireland in the second T20I on June 28 (Tuesday) at the same venue.

