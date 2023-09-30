 “This could be my last World Cup” – Ravichandran Ashwin gets candid ahead of IND vs ENG World Cup warmup game

Ravichandran Ashwin is delighted to be part of India's squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup after replacing injured all-rounder Axar Patel at the last minute.

Ashwin, who was also part of the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups, added that this could well be his last World Cup. The off-spinner revealed enjoying the game has been his mantra for success over the last four to five years.

The veteran player further stressed that the Men in Blue will be under pressure to deliver in an attempt to win their first ICC title after 10 years.

For the uninitiated, Ashwin played his last ODI World Cup in 2015. The 37-year-old was also part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

During an interaction with Star Sports ahead of the India vs England warmup game on Saturday (September 30), Ashwin said:

“Honestly wasn't thinking about being here (talking about his late selection for the World Cup). Enjoying the game has been my prime motto for the last four to five years and I would like to do that again in this tournament.”

He continued:

“All you can do is turn the ball both ways and hope for the best. Pressure is of paramount importance for most players in this tournament. Being in a good space and training to enjoy the game will hold me in good stead I reckon."

"[I just] Want to enjoy the tournament. I don't know why I have kept saying this, this could be my last World Cup for India. For me enjoying the tournament is more important.”

Ashwin further added that he didn't want to be in the limelight (face camera) but obliged since Dinesh Karthik was taking the interview. He said:

"I told the media guy that he shouldn't be putting me in front of the camera for a while now, but this is probably one of those situations where he said Dinesh Karthik is interviewing you, and I obliged the opportunity (chuckles)."

Why Ravichandran Ashwin is vital for Team India

Ashwin recently made his ODI comeback after 21 months. He scalped just one wicket in his comeback game in the first ODI against Australia but finished with three dismissals in the second ODI.

Overall, Ashwin has played 115 ODIs, picking up 155 wickets at an economy rate of 4.94.

In his last World Cup in 2015, he scalped 13 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 4.29. The Men in Blue crashed out after the semi-final loss against Australia.

Ashwin has picked up 716 wickets in 274 games across formats so far. The all-rounder is equally handy with the bat in the lower order, with more than 4,000 runs in international cricket.

