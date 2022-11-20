"This man is already a T20I legend"- Fans hail Suryakumar Yadav for his incredible T20I hundred vs NZ

Suryakumar Yadav once again proved why he is the best T20I batter in the world as he smashed his second T20I hundred against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. 'SKY' remained unbeaten on a staggering 111 off just 51 balls.
With Virat Kohli being rested, Suryakumar Yadav got an opportunity to bat at the No.3 position and walk out in the middle inside the powerplay. Be it spinners or fast bowlers, Yadav made just about every single bowler scratch his head in disbelief with some of his outrageous shots.
Fans on Twitter were just in awe of SKY's innings and hailed him as one of the best to have ever played in the T20 format. Here are some of the reactions:
Suryakumar Yadav mesmerized fans with his strokeplay
Mitchell Santner's match-up against Yadav was going to be interesting as the latter did struggle a bit against left-arm spin in the past. But this time, he was ready with his inside-out shots over extra cover as he didn't let Santner or Ish Sodhi settle into a rhythm.
SKY also played some fantastic orthodox shots against the fast bowlers and unleashed his favorite scoop shot over fine leg every once in a while. He just changed gears at the death and brought up his next fifty in just 17 balls.
The fact that the other batters managed to score together at just about a run a ball shows just how incredible Yadav's knock was. The target of 192 will certainly test the Kiwis.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson
India: Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal