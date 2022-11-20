Create

"This man is already a T20I legend"- Fans hail Suryakumar Yadav for his incredible T20I hundred vs NZ

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Nov 20, 2022 02:48 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav's outrageous shots were simply breathtaking. (P.C.:Prime Video)

Suryakumar Yadav once again proved why he is the best T20I batter in the world as he smashed his second T20I hundred against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. 'SKY' remained unbeaten on a staggering 111 off just 51 balls.

With Virat Kohli being rested, Suryakumar Yadav got an opportunity to bat at the No.3 position and walk out in the middle inside the powerplay. Be it spinners or fast bowlers, Yadav made just about every single bowler scratch his head in disbelief with some of his outrageous shots.

Fans on Twitter were just in awe of SKY's innings and hailed him as one of the best to have ever played in the T20 format. Here are some of the reactions:

Video game developers, here's a viable idea for you - SKY Cricket 360. Try recreating his freakish range into the set of strokes a batter can play. It's going to be a smashing hit! #NZvIND
Imagine scoring 111* runs in just 51 balls when rest of the batters scored just 69 runs in 69 balls. Unreal man @surya_14kumar 🔥
It's kinda funny when we're testing new team for the future and the only guy showing some intent so far is the 32 year old.
The REAL number one T20 batter in the world! Take a bow, SKY! https://t.co/yJqrr5KvW6
This man is already a T20I legend. Give him a green optus or a flat Bay Oval, he deals with all of them with equal brutality. Unreal madness this is. Sublime, Surreal, Stupendous! #SuryakumarYadav
Surya ☀️ can bat on any planet… 👏
Rishabh Pant came and hugged Suryakumar Yadav after his sensational 111* in just 51 balls. https://t.co/vOK9Hf5fOQ
Suryakumar Yadav's slowest half century strike rate was 147. Even on his worst day he will play with 150 strike rate. Freak.
Suryakumar Yadav ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Suryakumar Yadav ensures crowd around the ground gets camera on them at least once.
Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar
Suryakumar Yadav! Continuing his form! What an innings, what a player, varcha class 🤩Kay ti century, maanla re tula parat 👑Lone warrior for India, digging us out again and in style! A ton to remember in New Zealand. #NZvsIND
Pandya saved NZ from getting a target of 200. Poor play in this last over. But extra praise for SKY here. What a freak this man is 🙌🏻🔥💪🏻

Suryakumar Yadav mesmerized fans with his strokeplay

Mitchell Santner's match-up against Yadav was going to be interesting as the latter did struggle a bit against left-arm spin in the past. But this time, he was ready with his inside-out shots over extra cover as he didn't let Santner or Ish Sodhi settle into a rhythm.

SKY also played some fantastic orthodox shots against the fast bowlers and unleashed his favorite scoop shot over fine leg every once in a while. He just changed gears at the death and brought up his next fifty in just 17 balls.

The fact that the other batters managed to score together at just about a run a ball shows just how incredible Yadav's knock was. The target of 192 will certainly test the Kiwis.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

India: Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

