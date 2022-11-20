"This man is already a T20I legend"- Fans hail Suryakumar Yadav for his incredible T20I hundred vs NZ

Suryakumar Yadav once again proved why he is the best T20I batter in the world as he smashed his second T20I hundred against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. 'SKY' remained unbeaten on a staggering 111 off just 51 balls.

With Virat Kohli being rested, Suryakumar Yadav got an opportunity to bat at the No.3 position and walk out in the middle inside the powerplay. Be it spinners or fast bowlers, Yadav made just about every single bowler scratch his head in disbelief with some of his outrageous shots.

Fans on Twitter were just in awe of SKY's innings and hailed him as one of the best to have ever played in the T20 format. Here are some of the reactions:

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Video game developers, here's a viable idea for you - SKY Cricket 360. Try recreating his freakish range into the set of strokes a batter can play. It's going to be a smashing hit! #NZvIND Video game developers, here's a viable idea for you - SKY Cricket 360. Try recreating his freakish range into the set of strokes a batter can play. It's going to be a smashing hit! #NZvIND

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire It's kinda funny when we're testing new team for the future and the only guy showing some intent so far is the 32 year old. It's kinda funny when we're testing new team for the future and the only guy showing some intent so far is the 32 year old.

Cricketologist @AMP86793444 The REAL number one T20 batter in the world!



Take a bow, SKY! The REAL number one T20 batter in the world! Take a bow, SKY! https://t.co/yJqrr5KvW6

Debashish Sarangi @Plumb_infront This man is already a T20I legend. Give him a green optus or a flat Bay Oval, he deals with all of them with equal brutality. Unreal madness this is. Sublime, Surreal, Stupendous! #SuryakumarYadav This man is already a T20I legend. Give him a green optus or a flat Bay Oval, he deals with all of them with equal brutality. Unreal madness this is. Sublime, Surreal, Stupendous! #SuryakumarYadav

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan can bat on any planet… Suryacan bat on any planet… Surya ☀️ can bat on any planet… 👏

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rishabh Pant came and hugged Suryakumar Yadav after his sensational 111* in just 51 balls. Rishabh Pant came and hugged Suryakumar Yadav after his sensational 111* in just 51 balls. https://t.co/vOK9Hf5fOQ

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Suryakumar Yadav's slowest half century strike rate was 147. Even on his worst day he will play with 150 strike rate. Freak. Suryakumar Yadav's slowest half century strike rate was 147. Even on his worst day he will play with 150 strike rate. Freak.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Suryakumar Yadav ensures crowd around the ground gets camera on them at least once. Suryakumar Yadav ensures crowd around the ground gets camera on them at least once.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli @surya_14kumar Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar

Shrutika // No World Cup Season @Shrustappen33

What an innings, what a player, varcha class 🤩

Kay ti century, maanla re tula parat



Lone warrior for India, digging us out again and in style! A ton to remember in New Zealand.



#NZvsIND Suryakumar Yadav! Continuing his form!What an innings, what a player, varcha class 🤩Kay ti century, maanla re tula paratLone warrior for India, digging us out again and in style! A ton to remember in New Zealand. Suryakumar Yadav! Continuing his form! What an innings, what a player, varcha class 🤩Kay ti century, maanla re tula parat 👑Lone warrior for India, digging us out again and in style! A ton to remember in New Zealand. #NZvsIND

Jassa @JasCricket 🏻 🏻 Pandya saved NZ from getting a target of 200. Poor play in this last over. But extra praise for SKY here. What a freak this man is Pandya saved NZ from getting a target of 200. Poor play in this last over. But extra praise for SKY here. What a freak this man is 🙌🏻🔥💪🏻

Suryakumar Yadav mesmerized fans with his strokeplay

Mitchell Santner's match-up against Yadav was going to be interesting as the latter did struggle a bit against left-arm spin in the past. But this time, he was ready with his inside-out shots over extra cover as he didn't let Santner or Ish Sodhi settle into a rhythm.

SKY also played some fantastic orthodox shots against the fast bowlers and unleashed his favorite scoop shot over fine leg every once in a while. He just changed gears at the death and brought up his next fifty in just 17 balls.

The fact that the other batters managed to score together at just about a run a ball shows just how incredible Yadav's knock was. The target of 192 will certainly test the Kiwis.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

India: Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

