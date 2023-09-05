"This may be his last World Cup"- Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels the 2023 World Cup could be Virat Kohli's last. Kohli is renowned for his extremely high fitness standards, but Chopra reckons that with so much cricket played and the next ODI World Cup to be in 2027, it might be tricky for the star batter.

The former cricketer was asked about the players from the current World Cup squad that he feels will still be around when the next showpiece event happens in South Africa in 2027.

In a video on his YouTube channel after India announced their World Cup squad, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about it:

"I think Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, and maybe Jasprit Bumrah. That’s all I can think of (2027 World Cup). Never say never with Virat Kohli, especially given his fitness standards. However, it may be a bit too far and this may be his last ODI World Cup."

Aakash Chopra on Shikhar Dhawan missing out

Aakash Chopra believes Shikhar Dhawan was a bit unfortunate to not make India's World Cup squad. The veteran southpaw was left out of the ODI setup after Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan smashed double hundreds, and Chopra feels it is just a case of the Men in Blue rewarding those performances rather than dropping Dhawan.

He said:

"Look I don’t think Dhawan did much wrong to miss out. It is just about someone else performing so much better that it was impossible to ignore. They have decided that Shubman Gill is the present and the future of Indian cricket and sometimes that’s the price someone else has to pay. So a bit unfortunate for Dhawan."

Ishan Kishan's fantastic 82 against Pakistan has raised a debate as to whether India should stick to him even with KL Rahul available.