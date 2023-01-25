"This is the mindset of great players" - Shubman Gill opens up on his conversation with Rohit Sharma in the middle during IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Shubman Gill expressed how lucky he feels to be a part of a top three that consists of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two legends of Indian cricket. The youngster agreed that he has learnt a lot from the two veterans whenever they have partnerships and that brings the best out in him.

Gill put on a cracking 212-run stand for the first wicket in under 27 overs with Rohit in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday (January 24). Both players got to their hundreds and were absolutely unforgiving in their strokeplay.

Speaking to head coach Rahul Dravid in a video posted by BCCI, here's what Shubman Gill had to say about an interesting conversation that he had with Rohit:

"I feel really lucky that I get to bat with them and pick their brains. Little things like today Rohit Bhai told me when he was batting on 70-odd that Daryl Mitchell could get him out but he will still go after him.

"This is the mindset of great players and that's what I feel batting with Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai."

Kept wondering how they scored hundreds after hundreds: Shubman Gill on Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill agreed that it was a dream come true for him to share the dressing room with greats like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He also opened up on how he used to watch India's tours of Australia over the years and saw both Rohit and Virat score hundreds for fun.

On this, Gill stated:

"These are the players I grew up watching and admiring. I used to watch India's tours to Australia and kept wondering how they keep scoring hundreds after hundreds and keep performing for so many years."

Gill will be keen to learn the traits of being ultra-consistent from Rohit and Virat, who have been India's biggest match-winners over the past decade. The youngster has gotten off to a superb start to his ODI career, racking up 1254 runs in 21 matches with four centuries and a stunning average of 73.76.

