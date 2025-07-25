"This is a moment for the future" - Hemang Badani on Rishabh Pant's leadership credentials after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India batter Hemang Badani has lauded Rishabh Pant for playing a courageous knock on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England. He noted that the Indian vice-captain showcased his leadership skills for the future.

Ad

Pant scored 54 runs off 75 balls as India posted 358 runs in their first innings in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. England ended the day at 225/2 in their first innings, trailing the visitors by 133 runs.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Badani praised Pant for batting courageously and proving that he can be a long-term leader.

"You need to commend him for his courage. The guy couldn't even stand yesterday (Day 1). A golf buggy had come in for him, and he was taken away in that. It's not easy to bat with a fractured foot. You can somehow manage with an injured hand, but the weight of your entire body is on your foot," the Delhi Capitals head coach said.

Ad

Trending

"You have to bat and run with that foot. It was a moment of courage. He is telling the team that he is this team's leader, that he is not just a normal player, and is going to be a future leader. He is the vice-captain for the time being, but he wants to be a guy who can be trusted. He has shown his batting many times, but this is a moment for the future," he added.

Ad

To conclude, Hemang Badani appreciated Rishabh Pant for showcasing mental strength. He pointed out that no medication or taping would have helped him to return to the middle otherwise.

"It was a courageous decision" - RP Singh on Rishabh Pant returning to bat on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Rishabh Pant struck three fours and two sixes during his 54-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India pacer RP Singh also praised Rishabh Pant for forgetting his pain due to the team's requirements.

Ad

"It was a courageous decision. The team needed him to bat because even if he batted on one leg, he would bat with the lower-order batters and build a partnership at least. Whenever he would have been playing shots, his foot would have been aching," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the wicketkeeper-batter scored crucial runs despite being targeted by the England bowlers on his injured foot.

Ad

"England bowled at his legs for a long time. They consistently bowled at his legs, but he kept his patience. He had the belief that he could play big shots when the ball was in his slot. One does not have words to describe the courage with which he batted. Those runs were very valuable," Singh observed.

Rishabh Pant retired hurt on 37 on Day 1 of the Manchester Test. He walked out to bat at the fall of the sixth wicket on Day 2, adding 17 runs to his overnight score, with 35 runs being added to India's total during his presence at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news