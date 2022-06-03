"This is a national asset" - Ravi Shastri shares pictures of his iconic Audi 100 sedan

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri delighted fans with his flamboyant playing style during his cricketing career. His all-round exploits in the Benson and Hedges World Championship of 1985 are still etched in the memory of fans.

Ravi Shastri was adjudged as the Man of the Series in the multi-nation series for his impactful performances with both bat and ball. For his performances, Shastri was awarded an Audi 100 motor car. He immediately drove it around the Melbourne Cricket Ground with his teammates.

The 60-year-old took fans down memory lane in a recent social media post in which he shared pictures of his prized Audi 100. Shastri was captured with the car at the Super Car Club Garage in Thane. Ravi Shastri wrote on Twitter:

"This is as nostalgic as it can get! This is a national asset. This is #TeamIndia’s @AudiIN - @SinghaniaGautam."

It is worth mentioning that Gautam Singhania-founded Super Car Club Garage offers restoration and maintenance services for vintage cars and superbikes. It appears that Shastri has restored the car and fans might get a glimpse of him driving the iconic machine on the roads of Mumbai.

Story continues below ad

During his appearance on the 'Breakfast with Champions' talk show, Shastri revealed that he had made it clear beforehand to his teammates that if he won the Audi 100, he wouldn't share it. He joked that if anyone wanted to share something, then they could have shared the car's stepney.

A look at Ravi Shastri's car collection

Ravi Shastri is an automobile enthusiast and has a number of supercars parked in his garage, including major brands like Audi, Mercedes Benz, Ford and BMW.

The former Team India head coach added the Audi RS5 to his collection in 2020. He had shared a video on social media in which he mentioned that he had never imagined that he would be sitting in an Audi car that had his initials (RS5) on it.

In the video, the former cricketer mentioned that he was one of the first people from the sub-continent to own an Audi car. Shastri's love for the brand lives on as he owns a number of top-of-the-line variants from the luxury car manufacturer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far