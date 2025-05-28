"This non-selection is not about performance” - Sanjay Manjrekar blasts management for dropping Sarfaraz Khan from ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian opener Sanjay Manjrekar questioned India's squad selection, especially the omission of Sarfaraz Khan, for the upcoming five-Test series in England, starting June 20.

Ad

Despite the recent retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Tests, India picked newcomers like Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran while recalling Karun Nair. Sarfaraz did not play a single Test in India's most recent red-ball series in Australia and has subsequently been dropped from the 18-member roster for the England tour.

Talking about the selection in his column for Hindustan Times, Manjrekar said:

"Take the example of Sarfraz Khan. Three fifties and a 150 at home in four Tests and failures in only four innings after that and Sarfaraz does not get a single game in Australia. So, this non-selection is not about performance, it’s about someone important in the leadership group thinking Sarfaraz will not get runs in England and Australia, and Karun Nair will. For the England tour too, he has been left out despite his performances in recent times outweighing Karun Nair’s completely."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"Under Gambhir’s stewardship and with Rohit not there anymore, I see a tendency in this management to pre-empt performances of individuals while making selections. As in, the dominating thought here is to apply their own view of the likely success and failure of players depending on conditions and opposition."

India appointed Shubman Gill as their new Test captain, with his stint starting with the five Tests in England.

Ad

India’s squad for the England series

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

How has Sarfaraz Khan performed in Tests?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sarfaraz Khan enjoyed an excellent start to his Test career, with half-centuries in each innings of his debut Test against England in Rajkot. The 27-year-old scored another half-century in a Test later in the series finale at Dharamsala.

The right-hander moved from strength to strength, scoring his maiden Test century in the next outing against New Zealand in Bengaluru. However, his next four innings yielded only 21 runs at an average of 5.25, with a highest score of 11.

It led to his losing a place in the XI in Australia, where India suffered a 1-3 series defeat. His selection initially hinged on stellar domestic performances, where he averaged 65.61 in 54 first-class games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news