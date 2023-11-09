"This number doesn't really matter to me" - Mohammed Siraj opens up on being No. 1 ranked ODI bowler amidst 2023 World Cup

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has expressed his opinion on reaching the summit of the ICC ODI Rankings among bowlers amidst the 2023 World Cup. Siraj rose up the ranks through impressive performances against Sri Lanka and South Africa and now sits on top of the pile with 709 rating points among bowlers.

However, he has been pretty vocal about his ultimate goal, which is to try and win the World Cup for Team India. Siraj is happy with his performances of late as they have helped the Men in Blue win games and that's what is more important according to him.

In a recent video posted by the ICC in collaboration with the BCCI, here's what Mohammed Siraj had to say about his No. 1 ranking:

"To be honest, I was No. 1 for some time and since then I have also been up and down the rankings. So this number doesn't really matter to me. The goal is to help India win the World Cup. I just hope that my performance helps the team achieve that goal."

Mohammed Siraj hopeful of Team India continuing good performances

Mohammed Siraj understands that the business end of the tournament has arrived now. He hopes that the Men in Blue will continue to produce performances like they have so far in the ongoing World Cup.

On this, he stated:

"I feel proud to be a part of this team where everyone is giving such a performance in the World Cup. I just hope that we continue to give performances in the upcoming important matches as a team and as a bowling unit. Very happy with this unit."

The pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah have been simply sensational so far. After an incredible six-fer against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final, Siraj will be eager to come to the party in the knockout games in the World Cup as well.