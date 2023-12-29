"This was one of the best grounds we have played a Test on" - Shan Masood acknowledges curators' efforts after 2nd AUS vs PAK Test in MCG  

Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood reserved some praise for the curators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) following the culmination of the Boxing Day Test. The Men in Green fell short by 79 runs in a memorable contest to concede the series with a match remaining.

The wicket at the MCG was quite a sporting one, leading to an even clash between bat and ball that lasted four days. Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl first, bowling out Australia for 318 with the new-look pace attack having a major say in the proceedings.

The ever-reliant Australian pacers, led by skipper Pat Cummins, also made their presence felt when it was Pakistan's turn with the bat. The visitors were bowled out for 264, but they were in the driver's seat after reducing the hosts to 16-4 in the second innings.

However, the Aussies recovered from the perilous position to set Pakistan a 317-run target.

"A lot to work on but this is the blue print that we need to play Test cricket. Like I said Australia are ruthless, you need to convert the 50s to 100s. I am very happy about how we played the game and we will take the positives to Sydney. I would just take a moment to thank the ground staffs, this was one of the best grounds we have played a Test on." Pakistan skipper Shan Masood said during the post-match presentation

The conditions were a talking point during the build-up to the tour. Pakistan were far from happy with the low-and-slow surface in Canberra for their warm-up clash against the Prime Minister's XI.

In stark contrast, they were treated to a lethal surface at the Optus Stadium in Perth for the series opener.

"We did let slip away a few moments and that is when we were outplayed" - Shan Masood

Abdullah Shafique's dropped catch at first slip to hand Mitchell Marsh a second chance in the third innings was arguably the turning point of the entire game. Had the chance been taken, the hosts would have been reduced to 20-5.

Instead, the all-rounder made the most of the opportunity to score 96 runs off 130 deliveries to put his side back in the driver's seat.

"We might say that we could have done this or could have done that but that does not matter in the end. You look at the efforts and we were in a winning position at one stage that is something heartening to see," Masood said

We did let slip away a few moments and that is when we were outplayed. Australia are a quality side and if give them even a bit of sniff which we did, you end up on the losing side," Masood added

Pakistan's last Test win in Australia came in 1995, and they have one last chance to make amends in the ongoing tour.

The Men in Green will be looking to avoid a whitewash when they face the hosts in the third and final Test of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

