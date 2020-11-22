'This is one of the hardest sports teams to get into' - Sam Billings on his England chances

England wicket-keeper batsman Sam Billings has described his national limited-overs side as "one of the hardest sports teams to get into" after hitting a 43-ball half-century in the opening intra-squad warm-up match in South Africa.

Sam Billings has been knocking on the England selectors' doors hard in the last five years, but has only got limited chances. He scored his maiden hundred against Australia in September and is now targeting the finisher's spot for the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

In the upcoming 6 white-ball matches starting 27th November, Billings would be looking to cement his place in the side once and for all.

"This is one of the hardest sports teams to get into in the world at the moment," he told the Press Association. "The depth we've got - batting and bowling - is phenomenal."

"As an individual you just need to take the opportunities when you get them. It's a seriously good side to get into. You've got to keep moving forward as individuals and as a team, to get better and better."

Sam Billings won't take his chances for granted

Sam Billings knows that in a side including names like Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes apart from captain Eoin Morgan, he can't take any chances for granted.

That one of the "Fab Four" - Joe Root - could be left out and not missed speaks volumes of the competition that runs in the England side.

"I did that in the summer and I'm looking forward to doing it again in the winter. That's all you can do really. Anyone who rests on their laurels, there's someone behind them wanting that position. That's where the intensity comes from. Internal competition is fantastic for any team and squad."

In 21 ODIs so far, the 29-year-old has accumulated 586 runs at an average of 36, with a strike rate of 93 perfect for this flamboyant England side. Even though he is famous for making those gutsy match-saving knocks at the end, Sam Billings would surely be looking to up his T20I average of 17.

England's tour of South Africa will start with 3 T20Is on Friday, followed by as many ODIs starting on 4th December.