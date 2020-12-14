The Indian cricket team will play their first ICC World Test Championship series after the COVID-19 break against Australia in the coming weeks. The Indian bowlers did not have a memorable white-ball rubber Down Under.

However, Sachin Tendulkar was hopeful that the bowlers would turn things around in the game's most extended format.

In an interview with ANI on Monday, Sachin Tendulkar spoke at length about the Indian bowlers' recent performances. Barring T Natarajan, none of the Indian pacers could impress much in the six limited-overs games. Even the spinners could not trouble the Aussies consistently.

Sachin Tendulkar pointed out that even the best players did not perform in every match. He further noted that the white-ball game was not evenly balanced.

"Every match you are not going to get everything right. Sometimes the batting does not work, sometimes the bowling does not work, sometimes the fielding lets you down. So this is part and parcel of the sport, you are not going to get everything right each time. The balance between bat and ball is not there in white-ball format. That is a different format and Test cricket is different," Sachin Tendulkar explained.

I would personally like the bowlers to be focused just on Test cricket: Sachin Tendulkar

The Indian quicks have started strongly with @MdShami11 picking 2 wickets from his 6 overs and Mohd. Siraj striking in his first over. The top three batsmen are back in the hut.



Australia A are 29-3 and need 444 runs to win. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7d6M0eM9F7 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2020

Star India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were not so effective in the six limited-overs games in Australia. Sachin Tendulkar offered some personal advice and asked the fast bowlers to forget the past.

"It is important to segregate these things, I would personally like the bowlers to be focused just on Test cricket and would want them to forget what has happened in the past. They are different formats, let's not think that we have not bowled well in ODIs. Tests are different and you need to have a different approach," the 47-year-old concluded.

Unfortunately, Ishant Sharma is not a part of the Indian Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Navdeep Saini or Mohammed Siraj will likely unite forces with Shami and Bumrah in the Indian pace attack for the historic pink-ball Test.