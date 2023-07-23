"This pitch is the Internet Explorer of cricket pitches" - Wasim Jaffer after Day 3 of 2nd India vs West Indies Test

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer expressed displeasure over the pitch used for the second Test between India and West Indies with a meme. The surface at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, has been criticized by fans and several critics due to its slow and flat nature.

India managed to bat for 128 overs in the first innings and got all out for 428. The hosts then made 228/5 till stumps on Day 3 after playing for 108 overs without much trouble. The bowlers from both sides kept grinding hard on the sluggish flat surface so far.

Jaffer took to Twitter and slammed the pitch in his trademark humourous way by sharing a meme. He compared the Trinidad pitch with Internet Explorer, using a famous meme template from the American Office TV series.

"What were they thinking?"- Dinesh Karthik slams West Indies' batting approach in second Test vs India

Dinesh Karthik was highly disappointed with West Indies' over-defensive batting approach in the first innings of the second Test against India. He slammed their thought process as they were scoring runs at a run rate of around two throughout the day.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

"What were they thinking? India played close to 128 overs to get their score at a run rate of 3.50. West Indies, on the other hand, lost the first game, and it is a two-match series. If they want to make an impact in this Test series, the only chance for them to do is by levelling the series. But they had a run rate of 2.00 and 2.10. What were they thinking? That is what disappointed me the most about the day."

He added:

"Walking into a Test match thinking, "It is okay for me to draw", then I think there is a problem there. I don't want to lose is a rather negative attitude.

Play will commence half-hour early on Day 4 (Sunday, July 23) to compensate for the time lost due to rain on Day 3.