"This player reigns because of discipline" - Aakash Chopra lauds Virat Kohli's knock in 2nd India vs West Indies Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded Virat Kohli's knock in the second Test against the West Indies and highlighted that the modern batting great has ruled over world cricket because of his discipline.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 87 off 161 deliveries on Day 1 in Port of Spain in Trinidad on Thursday, July 20. India ended the day at 288/4, with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 36 at the other end.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Kohli's discipline has been his best virtue in the 500 international games he has played thus far, stating:

"Virat Kohli became the first batter to score a half-century in his 500th game. When someone plays 500 games, what are the most important things for him? The biggest thing is discipline. This player reigns because of discipline."

The former Indian opener highlighted that Kohli's knock on Thursday was another illustration of his determination, dedication and discipline, explaining:

"We saw the same thing in the innings he is playing now. Absolute determination, dedication and discipline, he has held on strongly to the 3 Ds. He didn't even open his account in the first 15-18 deliveries. There was no hurry. There is no need to tell anyone that this is his 500th match and that he is an amazing player. He took his time."

Kohli opened his account off the 21st delivery he faced. He has struck only eight fours during his unbeaten 87-run effort thus far.

"His driving makes him extremely special" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is renowned for his pleasing cover drives.

Aakash Chopra picked Virat Kohli's driving as another extraordinary facet of his game, reasoning:

"After that his driving, that is another 'D', which is beautiful. He has been a slightly bottom-handed player right from his childhood and such a player doesn't drive that well through the cover region but his driving makes him extremely special."

While lauding the former Indian skipper's drives during his unbeaten innings, the reputed commentator concluded by wishing the milestone man the best for the future, saying:

"It is a different style of playing. He has been absolutely stellar. His driving in this match was also sumptuous. The expectation is that he will keep progressing like this and keep playing a lot of matches. So we wish you all the very best. Virat - keep going my friend."

Kohli will hope to convert his unbeaten 87 to a three-figure score and thereby end his nearly five-year wait for an overseas Test century.

