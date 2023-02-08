"This is pretty ridiculous, is this in spirit of game?"- Australian fans react to Nagpur pitch for 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The pitch at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium sparked a debate on social media even before the first ball of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was bowled.
Photos of the pitch and the treatment from VCA Stadium curators have surfaced online. The wicket looks like a spin-friendly one, which is not surprising considering how the wicket in Nagpur has behaved previously.
Journalist Bharat Sundaresan shared an update on the treatment of the pitch and wrote on social media:
"Interesting treatment of the pitch in Nagpur. The groundstaff watered the entire centre of the surface & only the length areas outside the left-hander’s leg stump & then rolled only the centre, stopping short every time they got to the good length areas at both ends."
Australian fans were surprised to note this development. They questioned if this was in the spirit of the game, and some fans even labeled the tactic 'ridiculous'. Here are some of the top tweets from Australian fans and journalists:
Australia will likely have 5 to 7 left-handed batters in the lineup for the Nagpur Test
Australian fans on social media have been left miffed by the pitch update from the VCA Stadium because the traveling contingent could have around five to seven left-handed batters in their playing XI for the game. David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Ashton Agar, Travis Head and Alex Carey are all left-handed batters.
Meanwhile, India do not have too many left-handed batters in their lineup. Hence, the Aussies feel that the home team is preparing the pitch in such a way that the right-handers find it easier to bat than the left-handers.
Fans should note that the final pitch report for the first Test will only be known on the morning of Thursday, February 9. The match will start at 9:30 am IST at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.