"This is not PSL, this is international cricket"- Shoaib Malik criticizes Pakistan team management after loss against England in 2nd T20I

Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik recently criticized Pakistan team management for their selection calls after a dismal loss against England in the second T20I on Saturday (May 25) in Birmingham. The Babar Azam-led side suffered a 23-run defeat at the hands of the hosts in the contest and went 0-1 in the 4-match series after the first T20I got washed out.

Malik observed Pakistan's performance in the game and suggested a few changes to the batting order. He cautioned them that international cricket is different from a domestic league like PSL. The 42-year-old opined that Fakhar Zaman should open the innings with Mohammad Rizwan, followed by Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, and Shadab Khan.

On his X handle, Malik wrote:

"- This is not PSL this is international cricket that too, just before T20 World Cup. IMO, the batting order should be... Fakhar Rizwan Babar Azam Iftkar Imad Shadab. Captain needs to utilise the options on bench wisely."

He also felt that finishers like Azam Khan and Iftikhar should be given enough time in the middle.

"Moving forward, the captain should give time & enough overs to Azam & Iftikhar to settle first, expecting them to score 12-14 right away is unfair. All the best for the remaining matches!!!"

Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer help England register a comfortable win against Pakistan in 2nd T20I

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. England notched up a decent total of 183/7 in 20 overs on the back of a responsible knock of 84 (51) from their skipper Jos Buttler. Will Jacks (37) supported him with a handy contribution. Shaheen Afridi (3/36), Imad Wasim (2/19), and Haris Rauf (2/34) performed well for the Men in Green with the ball.

In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 160 in 19.2 overs and fell short by 23 runs. Fakhar Zaman (45) looked in great touch in the batting department but failed to convert his start into a match-winning knock. Playing his first international match after more than one year, Jofra Archer made an impressive comeback with a brilliant spell of 4-0-28-2.

