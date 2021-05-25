This is the real story behind how Akshar Patel became Axar Patel

While he is mostly referred to as Axar Patel, the Team India and Delhi Capitals (DC) left-arm spinner’s birth name is actually Akshar Patel. There has been some mystery over the name confusion ever since Axar Patel started playing for India.

In an interview with India TV, the bowler himself spilled the beans. Axar Patel revealed that a mistake by his school principal led to all his official documents having his first name as Axar instead of Akshar. He explained in detail:

“I was chosen in the U-19 World Cup probables the year Unmukt Chand’s team were crowned champions (2012). I didn’t have a passport and that team was going to Australia. I was at the NCA camp and I was told that I had to get my passport for visa. I told my dad that I need to urgently get a passport. So, he went to my school to get my leaving certificate. Apart from my license and other documents, my leaving certificate was also needed.”

Axar Patel further added:

"In the certificate, my school principal wrote Axar instead Akshar. Because of that, my passport name became Axar Patel. When I played for Mumbai Indians, I gave my name as Akshar. But when I shifted to Punjab, they made it Axar again. I said to myself, Axar is working, so let it be as it is.”

Axar Patel played in IPL 2021 after recovering from COVID-19

Ahead of IPL 2021, Axar Patel suffered a major setback as he tested positive for COVID-19. Forced into quarantine, the 27-year-old recovered well and came up with an impressive performance in his very first match of IPL 2021.

Turning out for Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai, he claimed impressive figures of 2 for 26.

After the match was tied, he also bowled the Super Over and only conceded seven runs against the likes of David Warner and Kane Williamson.

Speaking about his performance, Axar Patel said:

“In the first match itself, my COVID recovery was put to test, as I bowled the Super Over against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After that, I became more confident as my rhythm was intact.”

13/2/21 🗓



A day I will never forget for the rest of my life - feel privileged to represent my country in Test cricket. Thank you all for the support and good wishes. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/1I2tITK9Zl — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) February 13, 2021

Before the IPL, Axar Patel made a stunning Test debut in the home series against England. He played three Tests and claimed 27 wickets at an average of 10.59 with four five-wicket hauls.