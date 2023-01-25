"This is the Rohit Sharma I like" - Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Indian captain's changed batting approach in ODI cricket

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar was ecstatic to see Rohit Sharma's aggressive approach on display in the last two ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

The cricketer-turned-commentator recently highlighted that the platform set by the openers ensured India had enough runs despite a collapse in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore.

Rohit Sharma broke his three-year century drought in ODI cricket, reaching three figures in 83 deliveries against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday (January 24). The right-handed batter played aggressively from the outset and slammed nine fours and five sixes in his 85-ball 101. He added 212 runs with Shubman Gill in only 26.1 overs for the opening stand.

Speaking on Star Sports, Manjrekar stated that the Indian captain's hundred was inevitable, given his attacking approach to set a solid foundation for the side. He explained:

"I like this Rohit Sharma, in this T20s as well. This is the way to play. 100s have to be incidental, they have to be the byproduct of the way which you play and when India sets a platform like that, despite a collapse, India had a lot of runs on the board. This is the Rohit Sharma I like."

The hosts endured a mini-collapse, losing six wickets for the next 101 runs. Following the twin centuries by the opening batters, only Hardik Pandya crossed the 50-run mark.

Although Devon Conway scored 138, he lacked substantial support from the other batters, aside from a few cameos, and eventually got bowled out for 295.

"Does not take anything away from India" - Sanjay Manjrekar on New Zealand missing key players

India surged to number one in the ICC ODI rankings. (Credits: Twitter)

Manjrekar went on to claim that India's win should not be discredited, especially given they had to bat under favorable conditions. The 57-year-old reckons the 90-run margin deserves more applause for the hosts. Manjrekar added:

"New Zealand were missing three or four key players but that does not take anything away from India, especially tonight, where they lost the toss. India put the runs on the board, so much so that it almost makes the opposition chase the total down despite the dew advantage. This is something that you can keep looking at and enjoy.

"When a team is sent to bat first after losing the toss, the team that bats second generally gets very close but look at the margin today - a win by 90 runs. So well done by the batters and the bowlers."

The three-game T20 series against New Zealand will start in Ranchi on Friday (January 27).

