"This is not school cricket" - Sunil Gavaskar slams England batter after dismissal in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar slammed England batter Tom Banton for wasting a review after his dismissal in the third ODI against India at Ahmedabad. Banton came into the playing XI for his first game of the Indian tour and looked the part, moving to 38 off 40 deliveries.

However, the 26-year-old was adjudged caught behind off Kuldeep Yadav in the final ball of the 18th over with England at 126/2. Unsure of whether he had gotten an edge, Banton went up to his batting partner Joe Root to ponder taking a DRS review.

After much deliberation, Banton took the review, only to find out that the ball had taken the outside of his willow, which was nowhere close to his pad or the ground.

Gavaskar, who was on-air commentating on Star Sports, lambasted Banton for wasting a review by saying (via Hindustan Times):

"Are you serious? Taking a review when you nick the ball, I mean, how can a batter not know that he has nicked the ball and particularly the batter not hit the bat or the ground? This is international cricket. This is not school cricket. You might sometimes not know, but this is international cricket. It makes less sense because he went over to the non-striker to consult."

Banton's dismissal ended a 46-run partnership with Root as England fell to 126/3 in 18 overs, chasing a massive 357.

England endure a disastrous collapse after Banton's dismissal in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025

Buttler failed to capitalize on the start the England top-order provided [Credit: Getty]

For a third match in a row, England threw away a terrific start with the bat and collapsed against a relentless Indian bowling attack. Chasing 357, the visitors reached a score of 60/0 in six overs and 126/2 in the 18th over, putting themselves in pole position to complete the run-chase.

However, they lost their final eight wickets for just 88 runs to suffer a massive 142-run defeat. The series loss was England's fourth consecutive in ODI bilateral affairs, following a dismal 2023 World Cup campaign.

It brought to an end a disastrous Indian white-ball tour for England, where they lost the T20I series 1-4 and the ODI series 0-3.

