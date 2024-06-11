Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has questioned current skipper Babar Azam's ability to produce stellar performances in crunch games after his poor showing against India in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Despite boasting incredible averages of over 40 and 56 in T20Is and ODIs, respectively, Babar has often failed to live up to his billing in ICC events.

The 29-year-old averages under 35 at a strike rate of 113.61 in 15 T20 World Cup outings. While Babar's ODI World Cup average of almost 53 is impressive, the star batter struggled in last year's event, averaging only 40 in 9 games.

Talking on a local sports show about Babar's inability to perform on the big stage, Misbah felt World Cups were the events he needed to prove himself to be compared to Indian superstar Virat Kohli.

"Babar Azam is playing his fourth World Cup [as captain]. When the pressure situation comes, he needs to prove himself – this is where you see, am I better, or is Virat Kohli better? Babar had to step up and now we are almost out [of the T20 World Cup]," said Misbah.

For the record, Kohli boasts sensational numbers in T20 World Cups with an average of almost 72 at a strike rate of 130.67 in 29 games.

However, the 35-year-old has endured a surprisingly dismal 2024 T20 World Cup thus far, with scores of 1 and 4 in India's two games against Ireland and Pakistan, respectively.

"No one counts your performances without pressure" - Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq further criticized Babar Azam by stating that impressive overall numbers in matches without much pressure count for very little.

The 29-year-old has been the best Pakistan batter of this generation with over 13,700 international runs and 31 centuries. Yet, he has struggled thus far in the 2024 T20 World Cup with a 43-ball 44 and 10-ball 13 against the USA and India.

"No one counts your performances without pressure. He is such a big player with lots of performances, so this is the stage to take your team forward and inspire them, but he is unable to do that. Since 2019, we have three T20 World Cups and one Cricket World Cup, but he could not perform as he should have, which is one of the reasons behind Pakistan’s struggles," said Misbah.

Babar's struggles have meant Pakistan losing their opening two games of the tournament to the USA and India to be brink of elimination before the Super 8 stage.

The Men in Green are in a must-win situation in their next outing against Canada in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

