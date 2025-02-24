"This selection deserves applause for its brilliance" - Former captain's sarcastic dig at Pakistan after 2025 Champions Trophy loss to India

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has sarcastically lauded the selection committee's brilliance following their Champions Trophy 2025 loss to Team India on Sunday, February 23. The former right-handed batter said he is puzzled by how the selection committee has picked the squad without a backup spinner and making Babar Azam open.

Ad

Pakistan are on the brink of being eliminated from the eight-team tournament after their second straight defeat. Having lost to New Zealand by 60 runs in their opening game, the Men in Green suffered a six-wicket defeat to India, putting the qualification chances out of their hands. Hence, they will need a miracle to sneak into the semi-finals.

In a video uploaded on social media, Inzamam claimed, as quoted by CricketPakistan.pk:

Ad

Trending

"Of the eight teams, seven have at least one regular spinner. You selected only one spinner for the entire squad, and that’s a mistake. How can you play without a backup in subcontinent conditions? You’re making Babar open and forcing Fakhar to do the same, even though he hasn’t opened for Pakistan in three years. Your number three batter has had his position changed. This selection deserves applause for its brilliance."

Ad

Babar, who has a brilliant record at No. 3, was promoted up the order following Saim Ayub's ankle injury. He opened with Saud Shakeel against New Zealand and laboured to 64 off 90 balls while making 23 against India.

With Fakhar Zaman injured, the selectors recalled Imam-ul-Haq, who opened the innings with Babar and made only 10 before being run-out.

"No visible improvement in any area" - Inzamam-ul-Haq's scathing review of Pakistan's performance

Inzamam-ul-Haq. (Image Credits: PCB X)

Inzamam also lamented the lack of fight from Mohammad Rizwan and Co. and observed that the result was clear against India, a few overs before the end, just like against New Zealand. The 54-year-old stated:

Ad

"We need to review the players' performances again. This is not the first tournament where we’ve struggled. I'm not just talking about bilateral series; I mean ICC events like the Asia Cup, World Cup, and T20 World Cup.

"We lost this match poorly, but there has been no visible improvement in any area. The same bowlers are playing without changing their line or length. Even against New Zealand, our match was practically over before the end. In this match, too, the result was clear well before the final overs."

Pakistan are set to face Bangladesh in their final group game on Thursday, February 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback