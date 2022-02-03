"This series was very important for Shreyas Iyer" - Nikhil Chopra on COVID-19 cases in Indian camp ahead of West Indies ODIs

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra reckons the home series against West Indies was important for Shreyas Iyer in the wake of his disappointing performances during the tour of South Africa.

Shreyas, Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in isolation, having tested COVID-19 positive ahead of the ODI series against West Indies, which is scheduled to begin on February 6. Since the trio will have to undergo a seven-day isolation period and return two negative results, their chances of taking any part in the ODI series are very slim.

Agreeing that the COVID-19 development in the Indian camp is a big setback, Chopra said on the Khelneeti podcast:

“It is a setback for sure. Shikhar Dhawan was in good form. It could have been a big series for Ruturaj Gaikwad as well. I believe this series was very important for Shreyas Iyer. He he had a poor South Africa tour. Without any disrespect to West Indies, he had a great chance to consolidate his place in home conditions on a good surface in Ahmedabad.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #WestIndies #INDvWI Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's ODI squad for the series against West Indies after 4 players (Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini) and 3 staff test positive for Covid-19. Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's ODI squad for the series against West Indies after 4 players (Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini) and 3 staff test positive for Covid-19.#India #WestIndies #INDvWI https://t.co/mabh66pwLS

The 27-year-old registered scores of 17, 11 and 26 in the three-match ODI series in South Africa as the visitors were blanked 0-3.

“I think Suryakumar Yadav will get a chance” - Nikhil Chopra on Shreyas Iyer’s replacement in playing XI

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Team India also cancelled their training session today.



#INDvWI #CricketTwitter According to reports, the first ODI between India and West Indies on Sunday is in doubt after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.Team India also cancelled their training session today. According to reports, the first ODI between India and West Indies on Sunday is in doubt after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. Team India also cancelled their training session today. #INDvWI #CricketTwitter https://t.co/NHpAdYUPyV

According to Chopra, Suryakumar Yadav could get a chance to stake a claim for the No.4 spot in ODIs in Shreyas’ absence. The former off-spinner stated:

“I think Suryakumar Yadav will get a chance now. If he scores in two of three games, he can more or less seal his place at No.4, considering the kind of game he plays and just the way he bats.”

Asked if dashing batter Prithvi Shaw could have been included, Chopra nodded in agreement and said:

“Yes, Prithvi Shaw could have been included. He is a tremendous batter and ideal for white-ball cricket. But he can still be included as a back up considering the fears that the number of COVID cases in the camp could rise. But Mayank Agarwal was also in good form. He scored a hundred in India (during the Test series against New Zealand).”

Also Read Article Continues below

The India-West Indies ODIs will be played without crowds at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, keeping the COVID-19 factor in mind.

Edited by Samya Majumdar