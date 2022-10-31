"This is sick and wrong"- Twitterati express solidarity with Virat Kohli after fan shares video of his hotel room online

A fan recently entered Virat Kohli's hotel room in Perth and went on to share a video of the same on Instagram. There is still no clarity on whether the said fan was among the hotel staff or an outsider.

Virat Kohli found out about the video and expressed disappointment at the behavior and invasion of his personal space. The Team India batter shared the video on his official Instagram handle, questioning the person behind it.

Kohli said that while he understands the excitement of fans and appreciates their adoration, such invasions are unacceptable. He shared the post and wrote:

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy.

"If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

Many celebrities and fellow cricketers conveyed their support for Virat Kohli in the comments section. Australia cricketer David Warner called it ridiculous and unacceptable.

Cricket fans on Twitter rallied behind the Indian batting stalwart. Here are some of the reactions:

Anand Datla @SportASmile



It is outrageous for, presumably, hotel staff to have recorded visuals inside



I am saddened to say this, but I hope the hotel takes stern action. This is unacceptable. One feels for #ViratKohli It is outrageous for, presumably, hotel staff to have recorded visuals inside @imVkohli room. Completely out of bounds.I am saddened to say this, but I hope the hotel takes stern action. This is unacceptable. One feels for #ViratKohli It is outrageous for, presumably, hotel staff to have recorded visuals inside @imVkohli room. Completely out of bounds. I am saddened to say this, but I hope the hotel takes stern action. This is unacceptable.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



Horrible indeed. An unknown person entered Virat Kohli's hotel room and recorded a video of his personal belongings, Virat is furious and has asked fans to request players' privacy.Horrible indeed. #T20WorldCup An unknown person entered Virat Kohli's hotel room and recorded a video of his personal belongings, Virat is furious and has asked fans to request players' privacy. Horrible indeed. #T20WorldCup

Archisman Mishra @iamarchis16 People are lucky that virat kohli didn't name who are the people,if you apply common sense it could never be a normal person,it could someone who is a VIP & has access to kohli's room & staying in hotel,also this video is a week ago & when someone shared every media house ran it People are lucky that virat kohli didn't name who are the people,if you apply common sense it could never be a normal person,it could someone who is a VIP & has access to kohli's room & staying in hotel,also this video is a week ago & when someone shared every media house ran it

Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub Let's not use and share the Virat Kohli room video ourselves, please. There's no point in calling out someone for doing the wrong thing and then doing it yourself. Yes, Virat should also have used a screenshot instead of just putting the whole video up but let's do our part. Let's not use and share the Virat Kohli room video ourselves, please. There's no point in calling out someone for doing the wrong thing and then doing it yourself. Yes, Virat should also have used a screenshot instead of just putting the whole video up but let's do our part.

Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub A fan (probably one of the hotel staff members) recorded Virat Kohli's hotel room while Virat was not in the room and put it up on social media. This is so wrong. You can't invade someone's private space like this. A fan (probably one of the hotel staff members) recorded Virat Kohli's hotel room while Virat was not in the room and put it up on social media. This is so wrong. You can't invade someone's private space like this. https://t.co/H7TpoqnhJo

Prathmesh Sangam @PrathmeshSanga9 Someone sneaked into Virat Kohli’s hotel room? And took a video ? Shameful approach Someone sneaked into Virat Kohli’s hotel room? And took a video ? Shameful approach

Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket



We are passionate but also a bit stupid and immature as fans



#CricketTwitter So horrible that someone from hotel staff entered Virat Kohli's room and posted a video of his belongings and products he uses..even he is a human being for God's sake..and deserves privacy. So sad.We are passionate but also a bit stupid and immature as fans So horrible that someone from hotel staff entered Virat Kohli's room and posted a video of his belongings and products he uses..even he is a human being for God's sake..and deserves privacy. So sad.We are passionate but also a bit stupid and immature as fans#CricketTwitter

Ravi.. @kukreja_ravii

That guy should be fired asap Horrible behavior by the hotel staff in Australia, they made a video of Virat Kohli's room, where they secretly disclosed the all stuff of Virat. Which definitely raises the questions over privacy.That guy should be fired asap Horrible behavior by the hotel staff in Australia, they made a video of Virat Kohli's room, where they secretly disclosed the all stuff of Virat. Which definitely raises the questions over privacy. That guy should be fired asap 😤😤 https://t.co/0Ah9hgvUea

Ravindrasinh Jadeja @_SirJadeja_

#ViratKohli While staff should not make things public but the fact his room was neat and tidy made me embarrassed. While staff should not make things public but the fact his room was neat and tidy made me embarrassed.#ViratKohli

Samina Shaikh @saminaUFshaikh



In full support of



A person like me doesn’t like it when someone invades my privacy, he’s a sports celebrity! How did the hotel people allow a fan to enter someone’s room? This is intrusion of privacy, way too bad!In full support of #ViratKohli and good that he put it on social media!A person like me doesn’t like it when someone invades my privacy, he’s a sports celebrity! How did the hotel people allow a fan to enter someone’s room? This is intrusion of privacy, way too bad! In full support of #ViratKohli and good that he put it on social media! A person like me doesn’t like it when someone invades my privacy, he’s a sports celebrity! https://t.co/TmIKskf5L9

Virat Kohli fails to convert start into big score against South Africa at T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli scored a match-winning fifty in India's opening T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

He then scored another enterprising half-century against the Netherlands to ensure his side's comfortable win.

However, he could not replicate the heroics against South Africa as Lungi Ngidi dismissed him for just 12 runs and India lost by five wickets.

Kohli will be back in action when India face Bangladesh on Wednesday, November 2, in Adelaide.

