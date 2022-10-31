"This is sick and wrong"- Twitterati express solidarity with Virat Kohli after fan shares video of his hotel room online

A fan recently entered Virat Kohli's hotel room in Perth and went on to share a video of the same on Instagram. There is still no clarity on whether the said fan was among the hotel staff or an outsider.
Virat Kohli found out about the video and expressed disappointment at the behavior and invasion of his personal space. The Team India batter shared the video on his official Instagram handle, questioning the person behind it.
Kohli said that while he understands the excitement of fans and appreciates their adoration, such invasions are unacceptable. He shared the post and wrote:
"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy.
"If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."
Many celebrities and fellow cricketers conveyed their support for Virat Kohli in the comments section. Australia cricketer David Warner called it ridiculous and unacceptable.
Cricket fans on Twitter rallied behind the Indian batting stalwart. Here are some of the reactions:
Virat Kohli fails to convert start into big score against South Africa at T20 World Cup 2022
Kohli scored a match-winning fifty in India's opening T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.
He then scored another enterprising half-century against the Netherlands to ensure his side's comfortable win.
However, he could not replicate the heroics against South Africa as Lungi Ngidi dismissed him for just 12 runs and India lost by five wickets.
Kohli will be back in action when India face Bangladesh on Wednesday, November 2, in Adelaide.
