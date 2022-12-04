"This is so much on the page of 2007 WC game"- Fans furious as Indian batting collapses against Bangladesh in Dhaka

Team India dished out a disappointing batting performance against Bangladesh in Dhaka as they were bundled out for just 186 in 41.2 overs. The visitors simply didn't get any momentum in their innings as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

From 152/4, the Men in Blue slumped to 156/8 and apart from KL Rahul's 73, no other batter could withstand the pressure applied by the Bangladesh bowlers. Shakib Al Hasan (5/36) and Ebadot Hossain (4/47) were simply outstanding and have put the hosts in a great position to win the game.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with the way India batted and here's how they reacted:

Manya @CSKian716 In Bangladesh vs Bangladesh. One year before a WC year. India have posted a below par total. We need him to save us. In Bangladesh vs Bangladesh. One year before a WC year. India have posted a below par total. We need him to save us. https://t.co/gsGF3zU7Mz

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Needed to switch the pitch between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Needed to switch the pitch between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India 152 for 4 to 156 for 8 against Bangladesh. India 152 for 4 to 156 for 8 against Bangladesh.

Debasish singh @Debasis00128879 Short balls and shryas iyer that too in a Bangladesh pitch.bhakk!! Yeh log harenge yeh series one sided Short balls and shryas iyer that too in a Bangladesh pitch.bhakk!! Yeh log harenge yeh series one sided

Udit @udit_buch Absolutely horrible dismissal this, shameful from Rahul after playing so well Absolutely horrible dismissal this, shameful from Rahul after playing so well

Swept4Six @LoyalFanOfSKY11 Only this guy can solve our batting problems. Only this guy can solve our batting problems. https://t.co/ygJWQRyZDq

Udit @udit_buch This is so much on the page of 2007 WC game man This is so much on the page of 2007 WC game man

Navleen Kaur @NavleenSpeaks Loosing wickets in clusters is problem. But i really am getting no confidence with this XI or squad on a whole. Loosing wickets in clusters is problem. But i really am getting no confidence with this XI or squad on a whole.

Srini @Sriniramadurai Looks like India is well & truly on the way to bottle up a home WC that was there for their taking.



Atleast in 2019 Kohli & Shastri messed up the No 4 slot only. Looks like proper chaos. Looks like India is well & truly on the way to bottle up a home WC that was there for their taking.Atleast in 2019 Kohli & Shastri messed up the No 4 slot only. Looks like proper chaos.

Abhishek @abhishekr2502 4 "all-rounders". 2 ducks. 2 for Thakur. Joke of a team. 4 "all-rounders". 2 ducks. 2 for Thakur. Joke of a team.

Navleen Kaur @NavleenSpeaks This is absolute humiliation. If this doesn't wake up Team Management, BCCI, coming selectors, then stop dreaming about World Cup. This is absolute humiliation. If this doesn't wake up Team Management, BCCI, coming selectors, then stop dreaming about World Cup.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Entire India batting unit has united against KL Rahul's hundred in solidarity with Rishabh Pant. Entire India batting unit has united against KL Rahul's hundred in solidarity with Rishabh Pant.

India's weakness against quality spin was exposed

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli all fell quite early as the Men in Blue were almost straightaway pushed onto the backfoot. Dhawan fell to some tight bowling from Mehidy Hasan, while Shakib sent back both Rohit and Kohli in the span of three deliveries.

Shreyas Iyer did try to be positive, but his issues against the short ball came back to haunt him once again. The likes of Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur couldn't grab the opportunity with the bat as they failed to give KL Rahul that much-needed support,

Rahul played some delightful shots and scored a fighting half-century, but even he departed while trying to take his team past the 200-run mark. The Men in Blue will need to bowl out of their skins to defend 187 and take a 1-0 lead.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

