"This song goes to you" - Prithvi Shaw replies to Instagram model Nidhhi Tapadiaa's birthday wish

Prithvi Shaw is celebrating his 23rd birthday today. The former India U-19 captain has received birthday wishes from different parts of the world. One of the first social media users to wish Shaw on his birthday was model Nidhhi Tapadiaa.

It looks like Nidhhi Tapadiaa is good friends with Prithvi Shaw because she nicknamed him 'Teddy' in her Instagram story. She uploaded a photo of herself with the star Indian cricketer and captioned it as follows:

"Happiest birthday Teddy. (red heart emoji) Shine and shine."

Tapadiaa also played the famous Bollywood song 'Jaane Kyon' in the background of her Instagram story. Shaw reshared her story on his Instagram account and replied:

"Thank you Jui. This song goes to you too."

Sports Lover @vinay_cricket Popular Instagram model wishes Prithvi Shaw Popular Instagram model wishes Prithvi Shaw https://t.co/TtryBIXywn

Nidhhi Tapadiaa is a well-known Instagram influencer. Around 102,000 users follow her on Instagram. Her Instagram profile states that she is a girl with goals. Tapadiaa recently appeared in Tony Kakkar's song 'Kiss You.'

Prithvi Shaw is celebrating his 23rd birthday in Dubai

Shaw has traveled to Dubai to celebrate his 23rd birthday. His recent Instagram stories show how he celebrated his special day in Downtown Dubai.

The right-handed opener has scored heaps of runs in domestic cricket this year, but the Indian selectors have not picked him in any of the squads. His last appearance for the Indian team came against Sri Lanka in July last year. After that, he traveled to England for an ICC World Test Championship series but did not get any games.

Delhi Capitals are likely to retain Shaw for the IPL 2023 season. The deadline for submitting the list of retained and released players is November 15. It will be interesting to see which of Shaw's teammates continue to play with him for the Delhi-based franchise.

Should Prithvi Shaw be considered for ODI World Cup 2023? Share your views in the comments below.

Check here to find PAK vs NZ Semi Final Live Score for T20 World Cup. Follow us for the Live Scores.

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 6088 votes