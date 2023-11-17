"This team's captain proved to be their weakest link" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa's batting in 2023 World Cup semifinal loss to Australia

Aakash Chopra believes South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma was their Achilles heel during their 2023 World Cup campaign.

Bavuma was dismissed for a duck as his side was bundled out for 212 in the semifinal against Australia in Kolkata on Thursday. Although the Proteas bowlers put up a fight, the Aussies eked out a three-wicket win with 16 deliveries to spare to book a berth in the final against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Reflecting on South Africa's batting in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Bavuma continued to be the biggest chink in their armor. He elaborated (3:10):

"South Africa opted to bat and you feel sad when you talk about someone like that, but the truth is that this team's captain proved to be their weakest link in this entire tournament - Temba Bavuma. Runs haven't come from Bavuma's bat at all."

While acknowledging that the South African skipper led well in the tournament, the former India opener added that he was found slightly wanting in the semifinal. He said:

"The captaincy also looked slightly questionable in the end in the semifinal, with regards to the field positioning, although he captains well. I have a lot of respect and time for Temba the captain, but Temba the batter is not doing well. He is struggling and how."

Chopra reckons Reeza Hendricks should have played ahead of Bavuma. He reasoned:

"Reeza Hendricks played two matches and he batted amazingly well in the first match. I think it was against either England or Bangladesh. That game was at the Wankhede Stadium, I remember correctly."

Hendricks smashed a 75-ball 85 in South Africa's league-stage win against England in Mumbai. On the flip side, Bavuma aggregated 145 runs in eight innings at a paltry average of 18.13, with 35 being his best effort.

"Rohit Sharma scored as many runs in Trent Boult's first 6 balls" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa being 8/2 after 6 overs

Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen batted timidly after Temba Bavuma's dismissal. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that South Africa got off to a pedestrian start. He observed (4:00):

"The captain played and got out for zero. Quinton de Kock played a slog and got out. The truth is that South Africa scored eight runs in the first six overs. Rohit Sharma scored as many runs in Trent Boult's first six balls. Of course, different pitch, different bowlers."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator praised David Miller for scoring a fighting century and taking South Africa to a respectable total. He stated:

"Four wickets fell quickly and then David Miller was very, very good. He scored a century. It's not easy to score a century in a semifinal. Against all odds, under pressure, but he scored runs."

Miller scored 101 runs off 116 deliveries with the help of eight fours and five sixes. He added 95 runs for the fifth wicket with Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 48) after South Africa were in dire straits at 24/4.

