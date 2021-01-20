"This team wasn’t built overnight" - Ravi Shastri praises India's performance in Australia win

Head coach of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri had huge praises for his players after the historic series victory against Australia in their own backyard.

The visitors breached Australia's fortress - The Gabba - and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It happened to be India's second straight Test series win Down Under. During the 2018-19 tour, they comprehensively defeated Australia under Ravi Shastri's coaching.

Ravi Shastri had special praises for the captain, Ajinkya Rahane, as India pulled off a miraculous run-chase in the series' final Test match.

The Indian head coach said he was lost for words and applauded his young squad's spirits after a humiliating defeat in the first Test in Adelaide.

"The boys have performed so well that I am lost for words. The character of this team is amazing especially after the 36 all out at Adelaide."

Shastri also praised regular skipper Virat Kohli, who returned to India for his daughter's birth. The Indian coach said that Kohli was with the team despite not being physically there.

"This team wasn’t built overnight. Virat has been with us despite not being here. His intensity rubbed on to everyone else. Rahane might look calm but he is a strong man from inside. A tough character."

Ravi Shastri praises India's nerves of steel against the Aussies

Shubman Gill's opening act and Rishabh Pant's batting mavericks paved the way for Team India to deliver Australia their first defeat at the Gabba since 1988.

Head coach Shastri spoke at length about the record fourth-innings chase of the bruised Indian side in the final and deciding Test.

"This is a big series win. I don't think the cricketing world will forget this. Some of us were in a lockdown for some six months whereas cricket had started in some other part of the world. To come here and play the way we have despite having our main bowlers injured, is phenomenal. The players know when they cross the boundary line, they are playing for India."

Ravi Shastri also praised Washington Sundar, Sharduk Thakur, and T Natarajan. They were not in the initial squad for the four-match Test series but joined the XI on short notice and performed excellently.