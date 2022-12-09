"This thing is getting out of control" - Michael Clarke admits his jaw dropped after David Warner's manager made shocking claims

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has admitted that things have gone well out of control regarding the 2018 ball-tampering saga. Clarke's comments came a day after David Warner's manager James Erskine made some stunning revelations.

Speaking to SEN 1170 Afternoons, Erskine confirmed the involvement of more people in the ball-tampering fiasco and that Warner protected them on his advice.

While then-skipper Steve Smith and Warner were handed a year-long ban, Bancroft was suspended for nine months following the infamous ball-tampering incident against South Africa in 2018.

Erskine also revealed that certain executives asked players to tamper with the ball after Australia's humiliating loss to South Africa in Hobart in 2016.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau

cricket.com.au/news/david-war… JUST IN: David Warner has withdrawn from the review that was set to reconsider his lifetime leadership ban JUST IN: David Warner has withdrawn from the review that was set to reconsider his lifetime leadership bancricket.com.au/news/david-war…

Speaking to Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke stated there were bound to be some nervous faces within Australia's dressing room after Erksine's comments. The former batter admitted things are only getting worse with every passing day, saying:

"I’ll tell you what, there are some nervous men waking up this morning with this comments made yesterday by David Warner’s manager James Erskine. When I saw that yesterday, my jaw hit the floor.

"This thing is going nowhere. This thing is getting out of control. This thing is getting bigger. I wish this thing would go away. Well, you know what, I’m going to say the opposite because yesterday is an explosion."

Erskine's comments came a day after Warner withdrew his appeal to overturn his lifetime leadership ban imposed by Cricket Australia (CA). With the three-member panel to review his ban seeking a public trial, the 36-year-old refused to let his family go through the ordeal.

"Where’s Cricket Australia?” - Michael Clarke

Nick Hockley. (Image Credits: Getty)

Clarke also urged Cricket Australia to come forward and clarify things instead of sweeping everything under the carpet. Stating that the truth must come out at all costs, he added:

"Where’s Cricket Australia? This is the thing that needs to be clear to Cricket Australia. You cannot sweep this under the carpet and say, ‘Well, we’ve got a new board, we’ve got a new CEO’. You better find out what the heck has gone on. I’m telling you now if James Erskine has that information, do you think that’s the only thing he’s got. This thing is not going away, the truth needs to be told."

Daniel Cherny @DanielCherny It is also worth noting, Warner fully accepted his penalty and responsibility in March 2018. It is also worth noting, Warner fully accepted his penalty and responsibility in March 2018.

Warner's wife Candice broke down while speaking to Triple M, describing the review process as "outrageous".

The opener is part of the ongoing Test against the West Indies in Adelaide.

Also Read: "He protected his fellow players on my advice" - David Warner's manager makes shocking claim regarding ball-tampering fiasco

Poll : 0 votes