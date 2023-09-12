"This think tank is crazy"- Dodda Ganesh slams Team India management for lack of consistency in selection of playing XI

Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh recently slammed the current team management for displaying a lack of consistency in the selection of the playing XI.

He pointed out that they initially did not want to give KL Rahul a place in the side for the Super 4 match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023. However, Shreyas Iyer's back spasm in the end moment forced the management to replace him with Rahul.

Ganesh highlighted the contributions of KL Rahul in the ODI side over the past few years, which urged the Indian team management to earmark him as the designated wicketkeeper for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury during IPL and missed a couple of months of action. He was all set to make his international cricket comeback in the Asia Cup. However, he missed the two group matches due to a niggle and traveled to Sri Lanka only before the Super 4 stage.

In his absence, Ishan Kishan got a chance in the group-stage match against Pakistan last week. He utilized it perfectly by playing an impactful knock when the team was in a bad situation. After this, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid then gave the nod to Ishan Kishan, ahead of returning KL Rahul for the match against Pakistan in Colombo.

Dodda Ganesh criticized this thought process through X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"KL Rahul’s inclusion was a last min change. Well, u know the class of KL. You’ve made him the designated WK for the WC. But u wouldn’t have played him bcos Kishan played 1 good inns in the middle order last ODI. This think tank is crazy. You can’t build a team like this #AsiaCup

"Just before 5 minutes of the toss we told him he was going to play"- Team India captain Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul

At the post-match presentation after the win against Pakistan on Monday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on KL Rahul for his magnificent match-winning knock. He also revealed that they informed Rahul about his inclusion in the playing XI just before the match. Rohit said:

"Very pleased with KL. Last minute change, never really knows when he gets to play, just before 5 minutes of the toss we told him he was going to play. To come out and bat like that on short notice shows the quality and mindset of the player."