"This time, I win" - Akash Deep's stunning revelation on sledging Ben Duckett during ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 10, 2025 09:17 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Akash Deep celebrated in Ben Duckett's face after dismissing the latter at the Oval [Credit: Getty]

Team India pacer Akash Deep revealed what he told England opener Ben Duckett after dismissing the left-hander in the famous final Test at the Oval. The visitors scored only 224 in their first innings and saw the English openers pull away, racing to 92/0 in the 13th over in response.

Ad

Duckett was particularly severe on the Indian pacers with a series of unorthodox shots. However, he finally gloved one of his attempted reverse sweeps to the wicketkeeper off Akash Deep's bowling.

It led to the pacer pumping his fist and placing his arm around Duckett as he began his walk back to the pavilion.

Recalling the same in an interview with Revsportz, Akash Deep said:

“I have a good record against Duckett and have got him out a few times. I have always fancied my chances against the left-handers and he is no different. On that day, he was trying to throw me off my line and length and had played a number of unconventional shots. That’s when he said to me that it was his day and I will not be able to get him out."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

"The truth is, if a batter moves around the pitch and plays these shots, your line and length does get impacted, for you don’t really know what he will do next. That’s what was happening. Also, England were off to a quick start and we needed a wicket."
"We were defending a modest score and wickets were critical. When I got him out (smiles), I said to him: ‘You miss, I hit. Not always will you win. This time, I win’. It was a continuation of what he was saying to me, and it was all done in good spirit."
Ad

Duckett was Akash Deep's lone wicket in the innings as he finished with sub-par figures of 1/80 in 17 overs.

Akash Deep played a major role in India's famous Oval victory

Ad

Akash Deep played a massive role despite only the lone first-innings wicket in India's famous six-run win at the Oval. The 28-year-old was sent as the night watchman in India's second innings late on Day 2.

Not only did he survive the rest of the day, but he also added a crucial 66 the following morning to frustrate the hosts. India eventually finished their second innings on 396, setting England a mammoth 374 to win.

Ad

The Bengal pacer also played a huge part in the hosts' run-chase, removing Harry Brook for 111 to spark an England collapse. His strike came with the home side requiring only 73 runs to win with seven wickets in hand.

They eventually collapsed after Brook's downfall to 367, losing by six runs and settling for a 2-2 draw in the best-of-five series.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications