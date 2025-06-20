"This isn't how you treat young talent" - Fans unhappy with Nitish Reddy's absence from India's playing XI in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy was absent from Team India's playing XI for their Test series opener of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The match commenced on Friday, June 20, at Headingley, Leeds.

Ad

When the two lineups were out, several fans were unhappy to see Nitish's name missing. The 22-year-old made his Test debut last November in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

He impressed many with his batting exploits in the challenging series. He was India's second-highest run-getter on the tour, amassing 298 runs across nine innings at an average of 37.25.

Nitish notched up a stunning century in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, scoring 114 runs off 189 balls. He also bagged five wickets with the ball from nine innings.

Ad

Trending

Many fans shared posts on social media to express displeasure after Nitish was benched for the first Test against England. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Played well in Australia and now ignored in England. Feel for you Nitish Kumar Reddy," wrote a fan.

"Nitish reddy should have been preferred over Karun Nair or if they want to have Karun , Sai should wait. Nitish scored like a batsman in Australia even under overcast conditions of MELBOURNE," remarked another.

"There is a shortcoming in the playing 11 of the entire Indian team that Nitish Reddy should have played in place of Shardul Thakur," chimed in yet another.

Ad

"What was Nitish Reddy's fault? Gave his all when given a chance, performed with intent and maturity. They should’ve backed him for one more game before making a decision. This isn't how you treat young talent," posted a fan.

It is worth mentioning that Nitish was part of the India 'A' team that played two unofficial Tests against England Lions prior to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He registered scores of 7, 52*, 34 and 42, while also picking up two wickets.

Ad

Indian team management preferred Shardul Thakur ahead of Nitish Reddy for END vs IND 2025 1st Test

Nitish Reddy and Shardul Thakur were the top contenders for the role of pace-bowling all-rounder. Thakur got the nod over the youngster for the first Test.

Thakur looked in great touch with the bat in India's intra-squad practice match. He played an unbeaten knock of 122 from just 68 deliveries. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes won the toss for England and chose to field first at Headingley.

Ad

Here are the two playing XIs for the first Test:

IND: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

ENG: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news