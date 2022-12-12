"This is how you want to feel every time you play for India" - Hrishikesh Kanitkar gives a rousing speech after thrilling win over Australia Women

India Women's batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar gave an inspiring speech following a thrilling win over Australia Women at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, December 11.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. prevailed over the defending T20 champions in a nail-biting encounter to level the five-match series at 1-1. The hosts edged out the Aussies in the Super Over after regular 40 overs of action couldn't separate the two sides.

In a video shared by the Indian Cricket team on Instagram, Kanitkar lauded the players for putting up a spirited performance. He stated:

"This was a very proud day for us not because of the result but because of the way you guys fought. You deserve this applause. I can understand what all must be going on in your mind.

"It was a superb day, well done. Remember this feeling. This is why you play cricket. This is how you want to feel every time you play for India. This is why all players who aspire to play for India play the game."

Smriti Mandhana (79) and Shafali Verma (34) gave India a perfect start while chasing 188. They added 76 runs in just 8.4 overs before the Aussies made a superb comeback to dominate the game. However, a late blitz by Rich Ghosh (26* off 13 balls) put the Women in Blue back in the fray.

The game eventually ended in a tie and a Super Over followed to adjudge the winner. The hosts managed to restrict Australia to 16/1 after setting a 21-run target to secure the win.

"All that effort has to go in again" - Hrishikesh Kanitkar motivates players

Kanitkar, who has represented India in two Tests and 34 ODIs, urged the players to stay focused as they look to take a lead in the five-match series. He stated:

You deserve all these things but this is just one match. Remember, it's a five-match series and it's only 1-1. This is what you guys are capable of. This is our level. So it's up to us to maintain it."

Kanitkar added:

"You turn to play the next day the same way, it doesn't work that way. All that effort has to go in again. The mind, the body, thinking, planning, everything has to go in again. Are you up for it? So tonight you can enjoy and relax. From tomorrow, we start again. 1-1, there is a long way to go.

The third T20I between India and Australia is scheduled to take place at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday, December 14.

Also Read: "So much joy on Monday" - Cheteshwar Pujara's wife reacts to his training pictures

Poll : 0 votes