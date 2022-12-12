"So much joy on Monday" - Cheteshwar Pujara's wife reacts to his training pictures

Cheteshwar Pujara's wife Puja Pabari recently reacted to her husband's training pictures ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting on Wednesday, December 14.

After a long gap, Pujara resumed international duties and joined the squad in Chattogram. Team India hit the ground on Monday, December 12, to prepare for the red-ball assignment.

The Saurashtra-born player shared a few pictures on his social media handle from his first training session. Captioning the images, Pujara wrote:

"Starting Monday on the right note. #Training #TeamIndia #Bangladesh."

Pujara's wife was quick to comment on the post and wrote:

"So much joy for Monday ☺️."

The veteran batter was last seen in action during the Test series against England in July. He scored 13 runs in the first innings and registered a gritty half-century in the second essay. However, India lost the Birmingham Test by seven wickets.

Cheteshwar Pujara named India's vice-captain for the 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Pujara has been appointed as the vice-captain for the first Test against Bangladesh in Chttogram. KL Rahul has been appointed as the skipper of the side in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit sustained a finger injury in the second ODI against Bangladesh and missed the third game of the series. He has been advised to take adequate rest to heal his thumb injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team will later take a call on his participation in the second Test.

Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, who recently led India A in two unofficial Tests against Bangladesh A, has been named as Rohit's replacement.

India's updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, and Jaydev Unadkat.

