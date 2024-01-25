“This year, I believe, is going to be a breakthrough year for me in red-ball” – Shubman Gill ahead of opening Test vs England

Shubman Gill reckons that 2024 will be a breakthrough year for him in Tests after his success in limited-overs cricket last year.

The right-handed batter said that he's happy to bat in his new role at No. 3 in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. He also opened up on the difference between opening the innings and playing at No. 3. The 24-year-old added that he’s started trusting his defence to succeed in red-ball cricket.

Gill told official broadcaster Jio Cinema on Day 1 of the opening Test against England in Hyderabad on Thursday (January 25):

“I like batting at three. I hope I'd be there for a long time. We are used to playing in these wickets and these conditions.

"It's about trusting your defense and then to be able to pounce on the opportunity that you get to score runs. Last year was a breakthrough year for me in white-ball. This year, I believe, is going to be a breakthrough year for me in red-ball.”

He continued:

“Generally when you are opening, you are more used to going straightaway. It's all about how calm you can be and how much assessment you can do while you are out there, and I got that quite a few times to do.”

“In the first Test match (in West Indies), both Yashasvi and Rohit bhai both scored a century. I sat there for about 50-60 overs. If I sit out for 50-60 overs today, I would be happy.”

How Shubman Gill has fared in Test cricket so far

Gill has been brilliant in T20Is and ODIs but has failed to deliver in Tests. He has amassed 1040 runs in 20 Tests at an average of 30.59, including two centuries and four fifties.

At No. 3, he has scored 166 runs in eight innings at an average of 23.71 without a half-century. He failed to deliver in two WTC finals, scoring 28 & 8 vs New Zealand and 13 & 18 (vs Australia).

Against England, Gill has scored 140 runs in nine innings at an average of 17.50, including one half-century. He managed just 74 runs across four innings in South Africa at an average of 18.50.

