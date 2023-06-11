"This young boy was playing alone" - Harbhajan Singh sarcastically reacts to a tweet praising MS Dhoni for winning ICC T20 World Cup

Harbhajan Singh gave a sarcastic response to a cricket fan on Twitter who praised MS Dhoni for winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2007. Singh highlighted that there were 10 other men also in the team who helped India become the champions and not just the captain alone.

After India lost the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia, cricket fans on Twitter recalled how Dhoni defeated an even stronger Australian side in the semifinals of the 2007 T20 World Cup. India also beat the Aussies in the 2008 CB Series Final and the 2011 World Cup quarterfinals under Dhoni.

A Twitter user posted an image of Dhoni from the 2007 T20 World Cup and wrote how he managed to win the event even though senior players decided against participating and he did not have enough captaincy experience.

Replying to that fan, Harbhajan, who was a key member of India's T20 World Cup winning team, wrote:

"Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from india.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when Indian wins it’s said captain won it’s a team sports . Win together lose together"

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ @Itzshreyas07 No coach , no mentor , young boy's , most of the senior player's denied to take part . never captianed any single match before . This guy defeated prime australia in semifinals and won a T20 World Cup in 48 day's after becoming captain . No coach , no mentor , young boy's , most of the senior player's denied to take part . never captianed any single match before . This guy defeated prime australia in semifinals and won a T20 World Cup in 48 day's after becoming captain . https://t.co/6YbCB5nwcz Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from india.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when indian wins it’s said… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from india.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when indian wins it’s said… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Harbhajan Singh won 2 ICC trophies under MS Dhoni's leadership

Harbhajan Singh played a lot of matches under MS Dhoni's captaincy. He played a vital role in many games that India won under his leadership.

Notably, Singh was a member of the Indian squad that lifted the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC World Cup 2011. Later in his career, he also won the IPL 2018 championship under Dhoni's captaincy.

While both players have now retired from international cricket, Dhoni continues to play in the IPL.

