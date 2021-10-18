"Those hands give the best shoulder massage" - Sunil Gavaskar enjoys quality time with Shoaib Akhtar

Former Team India captain Sunil Gavaskar was recently seen chilling with former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar a few days ahead of the high-voltage T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Gavaskar jokingly highlighted a completely different side of Akhtar. The 72-year-old wrote:

"He could seriously hurt you with the ball but boy, those hands give the best ever shoulder massage !"

In a picture shared by Sunil Gavaskar, Shoaib Akhtar was seen giving a shoulder massage to the former Indian opener. Both of them were seen laughing over a potential joke.

The veteran will be seen donning the commentator's hat at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.

"Forget what happened at RCB" - Sunil Gavaskar on how Virat Kohli could have a glorious end to T20I captaincy

Team India captain Virat Kohli, who will be relinquishing leadership duties in the shortest format, will be desperate to win the T20 World Cup and end on a fairytale note.

Sunil Gavaskar thinks Kohli needs to put his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stint in the past and focus completely on the global T20 meet.

"Forget what happened with RCB etcetera, here he could end lifting the World Cup trophy. That would be the most glorious end to his captaincy that one could imagine," Sunil Gavasjar said while speaking on Star Sports, IPL's official broadcaster.

He continued:

"That will be fantastic. Because that will probably be the best ending he can have as captain (T20s). Playing for a franchise is one thing but playing for a country is entirely different. So winning a tournament for the country would be fantastic."

After a superlative campaign in the group stages, Virat Kohli's RCB succumbed to the challenge put up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator to bow out of IPL 2021.

