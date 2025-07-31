"Those were the right picks"- Former India coach backs India's key changes for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar agreed with the changes made to the playing XI for the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. The 52-year-old felt that Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna were the right picks and stressed on how this was a crucial game for the latter.

India omitted Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj from the playing XI while Rishabh Pant was unavailable due to injury. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Bangar said:

"I think those were the right picks because Akash Deep has been quite effective, not only in England but also in the Test matches he played in Australia. At the Oval, you would want a Prasidh Krishna to play because of his extra bounce. A very important match for Prasidh Krishna because he was somebody who was not picked in the last match and Anshul Kamboj was preferred over him when he was fit and available."

Akash Deep was ruled out of the fourth Test at Old Trafford due to an injury. Krishna played the first two Tests in the series, before he was omitted from playing XI for Bumrah for the third Test at Lord's.

Sanjay Bangar dissects the reasons behind the changes to India's playing XI for fifth Test against England

India made four changes for the series finale against England at The Oval. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar felt that the unavailabilty of Rishabh Pant, the lack of a strong performance from the seam bowling all-rounder and the green surface on offer at The Oval played a role in the team changes.

"I think it is a combination of many factors, not one or two. So what am I looking at? 1. The unavailability of Rishabh Pant, who has scored a lot of runs in the series. He wasn't available. Secondly, maybe the Indian team would have thought of what the pace bowling all-rounder was actually giving them, and if he is not giving them what they are expecting, then I think they also see an opportunity at The Oval to bowl a few more overs of spin and not have that option of the sixth bowler affect the decision-making process.

"The thing about the green tinge at The Oval would have meant that any thoughts of playing Kuldeep would have gone away with that. I see the combination of all those three factors which have gone into the thinking of what combination India are playing," Bangar said.

Right through the five Tests, India have given greater preference for batting depth instead of playing five batters, a wicket-keeper and five frontline bowlers. That has meant that Kuldeep Yadav has not been included in any of the matches, with Washington Sundar considered for the second spinner's role in the playing XI.

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

