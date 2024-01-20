"Thought you were in for another three, four, five sixes" - Kieron Pollard trolls Kagiso Rabada for being expensive in MICT vs PR match in SA20 2024

MI Cape Town (MICT) captain Kieron Pollard took a cheeky dig at Kagiso Rabada for his rough day with the ball against the Paarl Royals on Friday, January 19.

Rabada conceded 42 runs in his three overs, including 24 in the first over. Opener Jason Roy tore into the bowler, smashing him for three sixes and a boundary in that over.

In a video posted by MI Cape Town on X, Kieron Pollard acknowledged the players after a fine win and also had a cheeky go at Kagiso Rabada:

"Congratulations to the guys. The resilience that we have shown in the field, KG (Rabada).

"After that first over, looking in my direction, says, 'Skip, I want it'. I had no choice but to throw it for you. I thought you were in for another three, four, five sixes (laughs)."

Here's the video:

Rabada went for a couple of sixes on the first two deliveries of his second over. However, he had the last laugh, as Roy perished while trying to scoop a delivery but found the fine-leg fielder. Pollard admired the way Rabada wanted to step up despite being smashed for runs.

Kieron Pollard also praised Thomas Kaber

In the video, Kieron Pollard also hailed left-arm wrist-spinner Thomas Kaber for leading MICT's fightback with the ball. His sensational figures of 3-20 included the big wickets of David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo and Fabian Allen.

It ensured that PR were restricted to 172-8 when they looked like breaching 200. Pollard said:

"The way that we fought back. Kaber, not a great start in that first game. But coming today, and showing what you're made of. Well done."

MI Cape Town batters Rassie van der Dussen (41 off 28) and Ryan Rickelton (94* off 52) ensured that they had no hiccups while chasing down the target of 173. Rickelton has scored a staggering 337 runs in four games in SA20 2024 and is atop the runscoring charts.

