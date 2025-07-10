"Thought Kuldeep Yadav would have certainly been a part of it"- Indian legend's big remark on playing XI for 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former India captain Anil Kumble wanted to see Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the third Test against England at Lord's. The 54-year-old complimented the fast bowlers' performance in the two Test matches so far, but felt that the left-arm wrist spinner could have been considered at Edgbaston as well.

Ad

The 30-year-old was neither picked for the opening two Tests at Headingley and Edgbaston, nor was he part of the XI for the Lord's Test that began on Thursday, July 10. Speaking about his non-selection, Kumble told ESPN Cricinfo:

"I would certainly have wanted to have someone like a Kuldeep (Yadav) in the side. Even in the last game, I thought Kuldeep would have certainly been a part of it. But (Jasprit) Bumrah coming back, no-brainer. You need to be playing him in the XI and unfortunately, Prasidh (Krishna) misses out. What's really good is all three fast bowlers have picked up a fifer already in two Test matches that's gone so far. So that should give a lot of confidence to the bowling attack."

Ad

Trending

Kumble felt it was a bit too early to look at Washington Sundar as a spin option, despite him dismissing Ben Stokes in the Edgbaston Test. He retierated that Yadav should be looked at as the frontline spinner when India were playing abroad.

"Even the spinners hardly bowled. Washington Sundar hardly bowled, yes he got the crucial wicket of Ben Stokes. (Ravindra) Jadeja picked up a couple of wickets. But three all-rounders, all three of them, Jadeja is the bowling all-rounder, so to speak.

Ad

"It is too early for us to speak about Washington (Sundar). He's had a good series against New Zealand as a spinner. But I would certainly look at someone like Kuldeep (Yadav), if you are looking at two spinners he's your frontline spinner especially overseas," the bowling legend said.

Anil Kumble feels Kuldeep Yadav could have had a role to play in the second half of Lord's Test

The former leg-spinner further said that India could have considered picking Yadav in the playing XI considering how well the batters had performed in the series. Kumble felt the left-arm wrist spinner could have had a role to play in the second half of the match at Lord's.

Ad

"You need a frontline spinner and Kuldeep (Yadav) would certainly be the number one spinner in this line-up and especially with the way pitches are nowadays in England.

"Lord's look a good surface. It has always been a decent surface and it probably helps the spinners come into the game in the second half of the Test match but Kuldeep, especially the way England batters look to play he will be an attacking option and India certainly not looking at Kuldeep as an attacking option," Kumble said.

Ad

Kumble admitted that it would not have been easy for Yadav to be sitting and watching the action from the dressing room. However, he said that the team management would have had conversations with him over his non-inclusion in the playing XI. He added:

"It is not easy. It is like for any batter sitting and waiting for an opportunity and then you get that opportunity and then you get out and then suddenly you get that one opportunity you are out. Similarly, for a bowler you will need time if whenever the opportunity is given.

"I am sure the management would be talking to him and having a conversation around why and when he would potentially play in the playing XI. But having said that someone of his ability and class Kuldeep has, not many batters pick him from the hand whether a surface is a turning one or not. If someone is not picking you from the hand, it becomes much more difficult."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news